Just over two weeks from the British general election, latest opinion polls suggest opposition parties are gaining ground against the ruling Conservatives.

Conservative candidates in the North East claimed Labour counterparts have been canvassing “that a vote for them is not a vote for their unpopular leader, Jeremy Corbyn“.

However Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron vowed to mobilise a national campaign against what he called the “dementia tax” because of the potential impact on sufferers of the debilitating condition.

Under the proposals unveiled last Thursday in her party’s manifesto, people would have to pay for their social care if they had assets worth more than £100,000.

He added: “We need to get off care and pensioner benefits and start talking about the calamity of Corbyn again“.

“This manifesto says that we will come forward with a consultation paper, and that will include an absolute limit on the amount people have to pay for their care costs”, May said today.

Some early polls had the Tories at nearly double the vote share of the Labour Party, indicating that the most likely outcome would be a landslide victory that would increase the Conservatives’ current working majority of 17 in the House of Commons.

Mrs May denied her announcement amounted to a U-turn, saying: “Nothing has changed, nothing has changed”.

“You can’t trust the Tories – if this is how they handle their own manifesto, how will they cope with the Brexit negotiations?” said Andrew Gwynne, Labour’s election co-ordinator.

But Mr Corbyn turned her oft-repeated catchphrase against her as he said: “This isn’t strong and stable, this is chaos“.

Although both May and Corbyn campaigned past year to remain in the European Union, polls show that May is more trusted to secure a good deal in talks with Brussels and that some voters are confused about Labour’s position on the issue.

According to a Survation poll, the Conservatives have fallen five points to a nine-point lead, while Labour have enjoyed a five-point boost.

In its manifesto, May’s Conservative party said it would raise the means-tested threshold for elderly care from £23,250 to £100,000. “This is a cold and calculated attempt to pull the wool over people’s eyes”, he said.

News that the u-turn was coming was first announced on Twitter by former chancellor turned Evening Standard editor George Osborne. “There will be a cap”.

“This is weak and unstable leadership”. Their economic spokesman, Patrick O’Flynn, said it was “wholly inadequate and raising more questions than it answers”. Nobody mentioned a cap because there wasn’t going to be one.

“We will make sure there’s an absolute limit on what people need to pay”, Mrs May said, adding that “nothing had changed” and “the basic principles” set out in the manifesto remained in place.

Young voters are more inclined to back Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour than Theresa May’s Conservatives.

Mr Corbyn replied: “Apparently, yes”.

In 2015, 43 per cent of 18-25 year olds voted Labour, and 55 per cent of those registered in the 2017 General Election intend to vote Labour.

He went on: “All her life is about U-turns”.