Tory lead narrows to 3 points: YouGov

Mixed opinion poll results dented the pound yesterday as fears over the prospect of a hung parliament receded and Prime Minister Theresa May looked to be gaining ground over Labour.

Labour are now even threatening to force a hung parliament, according to YouGov, although other pollsters have the Tory leader higher.

That left PM May with an eight-point advantage compared with 15 points in a poll that closed on May 23.

He said the Tories are “weak and wobbly” and can not be believed following the PM’s U-turn on the so-called “dementia tax” and her failure to set out how many pensioners stand to lose their winter fuel payments, policies which have been widely credited as a major factor in the narrowing of the polls.

With a week to go to polling, the Prime Minister sought to revive the Conservatives’ faltering General Election campaign with the promise of a brighter future for Britain outside the EU.

But if she does not handsomely beat the 12-seat majority Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority could be undermined just as she tries to deliver what she has told voters will be a successful Brexit.

Recent opinion polls have shown May’s lead has contracted to a range of 5 to 14 percentage points.

“He doesn’t believe in Britain”, she said in a blistering attack.

She added: “What we know in this election is that the only other person that can be prime minister in seven days’ time is simply not up to the job”.

“We can build a Britain beyond Brexit that is stronger, fairer and more prosperous than it is today”.

Mr Corbyn yesterday hit back at the Tories’ position on Brexit, telling a campaign event in Basildon: “The Conservatives’ reckless approach has left us isolated and marginalised, increasing the chances of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal, which would be the worst possible outcome for Britain”.

May has faced some criticism for declining to directly debate Corbyn or any of the smaller party leaders.

If May fails to win an overall majority, she would be forced to strike a deal with another party to continue governing either as a coalition or a minority government.

“If people want to vote for it, then good”.

“If we are the largest party, we go ahead – no deals – with our manifesto, our Budget and our Queen’s Speech”.