Tropical depression forms in Pacific near southern Mexico

Lives and property will be threatened in southern Mexico as Tropical Depression Beatriz unloads torrential rain late this week.

Tropical Storm Beatriz has formed in the Pacific Ocean near a coastal region of southern Mexico that’s home to touristy beach communities. Beatriz was headed north-northeast at about 5 miles per hour (7 kph) and expected to make landfall by evening. Landslides have been reported in the villages of San Marcial Ozolotepec (pop ~1,400) and San Carlos Yautepec (pop ~10,000) in Oaxaca state.

Heavy rain from the storm was spreading onshore in southern Mexico and there was a danger of flash flooding and mudslides, the center warned. Houses are reported to be buried, but the number of houses affected is now unknown.

According to an AccuWeather report, the tropical system known as Two-E could strengthen into a tropical storm. At least ten flights from Huatulco airport have been cancelled and an unknown number delayed.

Oaxaca state Civil Protection authorities announced that schools in the entire state were closed for the day.

Localized flooding downpours may also soak the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz and western Campeche into Friday evening. The hurricane center says it’s possible it will become a tropical storm before crossing over land and losing strength.

Beatriz made landfall near Puerto Angel, Mexico, on Thursday night. It is not forecast to redevelop.