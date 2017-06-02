Trump administration appeals travel ban to Supreme Court

The White House has asked the US Supreme Court to reinstate a travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority nations.

The ban was announced in March, but never got off the ground because federal courts blocked it just hours before it was set to go into effect. The case will give the first indications of how Chief Justice John Roberts’s court will approach one of the most controversial presidents in the nation’s history.

Judge Dennis Shedd, meanwhile, said the executive order doesn’t fulfill Trump’s stated campaign pledge.

Last month, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals largely affirmed a federal judge’s decision from March, which found the core provision of the revised executive order – temporarily blocking foreign nationals from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the USA – likely violates the Constitution because its primary goal was to disfavor Muslims.

Trump said he revised the order – removing Iraq from the list of banned counties, as well as the indefinite ban on Syrian refugees and language giving preference to religious minorities when the refugee program resumed – to address the court’s concerns.

The Justice Department is arguing to the Supreme Court that the lower courts erred in taking into consideration Trump’s vow, as a candidate, to ban Muslims from the US, saying that he has now sworn to uphold the Constitution so his campaign statements don’t count.

The court said the executive order “speaks with vague words of national security, but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination”.

The government had argued that the court should not take into account Trump’s comments during the 2016 USA presidential race since he made them before he took office on January 20.

This was the Trump administration’s second attempt to install a travel ban.

After Trump’s proposed Muslim ban drew criticism during the campaign, he shifted course and called for blocking immigration from countries with a “proven history” of terrorism.

The 9th Circuit ruled against Trump’s first travel order, which he signed a week after his inauguration, after it was blocked by Washington District Court judge.

“It’s an interesting procedural move, but the fact that it’s taken this long may undermine, at least to some extent, the Trump administration’s core argument that the entry ban, which has never gone into full effect, is essential to protect our national security”, Vladeck said.

A central question in the legal fight is whether a 2015 opinion written by Justice Anthony Kennedy, the likely swing vote for the Supreme Court, gives judges broader leeway to intervene in immigration decisions. His opinion came in the case of a US citizen seeking to challenge the denial of her Afghan husband’s visa application.

The decision comes a week after a Richmond, Va. -based federal appeals court refused to reinstate the ban.