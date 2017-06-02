Trump administration asks Supreme Court to revive travel ban

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court Thursday to break its losing streak in lower courts and revive President Trump’s travel ban on immigrants from six predominantly Muslim nations.

Vice President Mike Pence said the administration continues to be “very confident” that justices at the high court will ‘recognize the right of the president in the Constitution and in the statues of this country to control immigration in a way that puts the security of this country first’. While that request faces an uphill battle, the high court ultimately could reverse the 4th Circuit and 9th Circuit courts after hearing the case.

Typically, a case before the court of appeals is heard by three judges and can be reheard by those judges or en banc after the initial decision is handed down.

The travel ban was originally introduced in May but was blocked by the lower courts.

Trump’s revised travel ban that is the one that’s making its way through the courts now.

On Thursday, the White House petitioned the Supreme Court in an appeal.

“Again and again, our nation’s courts have found that President Trump’s Muslim ban is unconstitutional”.

In the appeal itself, the Justice Department argues that the executive order’s temporary pause applies to certain nationals of the designated countries without regard to religion, and the challengers conceded that it could be constitutional if issued by a different president.

A week into his presidency, on January 27, Trump issued an executive order to ban travel from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

“The president is not required to admit people from countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism, until he determines that they can be properly vetted and do not pose a security risk to the United States”.

Last week, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by a 10-3 vote blocked the plan, in a sharply worded opinion concluding that while couched in “vague words of national security“, President Donald Trump’s ban “in context drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination”.

In its brief, the Trump administration urged the court to place law above politics. If it does, that could take place in October.

Several judges and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit shut it down. That order, the subject of the 4th Circuit ruling, removed Iraq from the list, deleted references to religion and added national security rationales for the policy.

Omar Jadwat, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents people and groups challenging the ban, said the Supreme Court should let the appeals court decision stand. Three of the court’s more conservative judges, all Republican appointees, dissented.

After first pledging to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, the president issued a revised executive order on March 6, in an effort to address objections raised by the Seattle judge. “That remarkable holding is wrong and in manifest need of this Court’s review”.

In deciding whether to allow the ban to go into effect, the nine justices are set to weigh whether Trump’s harsh election campaign rhetoric can be used as evidence that the order was meant to discriminate against Muslims.

“The Supreme Court surely will shudder at the majority’s adoption of this new rule that has no limits or bounds – one that transforms the majority’s criticisms of a candidate’s various campaign statements into a constitutional violation” wrote Judge Paul Niemeyer.