Trump announces USA will withdraw from Paris global climate pact

Trump himself kept everyone in suspense, saying he was still listening to “a lot of people both ways”.

At a time when the world focuses its efforts to reckon with global warming, Trump may really leave the United States out in the cold. Top White House aides have been divided, and Trump’s decision may not be entirely clear-cut.

The Trump administration may or may not signal the mode of withdrawal if it does, in fact, announce that it will pull out of the agreement this week.

The US President’s potential decision to withdraw the United States from the deal created to mitigate the effects of global warming was a major issue on the agenda of last week’s Summit of the Group of Seven (G-7) countries, which was Trump’s first.

He added: “Fighting climate change is a global consensus, it’s not invented by China. and we realize that this is a global consensus agreement and that as a big developing nation we should shoulder our worldwide responsibility”.

American corporate leaders have also appealed to the businessman-turned-president to stay. They include Apple, Google and Walmart.

Trump had vowed during his campaign to “cancel” the Paris deal within 100 days of becoming president, as part of an effort to bolster US oil and coal industries.

A formal withdrawal would take years, experts say, a situation that led the president of the European Commission to speak dismissively of Trump on Wednesday.

“I hope President Trump will take the opportunity before him to fulfill the commitment he made and withdraw America from the Paris Agreement“, Sen. “It looks like that attempt failed”, Juncker said. “This notion, ‘I am Trump, I am American, America first and I am getting out, ‘ that is not going to happen”. He said the US would try to re-enter but only if it can get more favorable terms.

He added that he hoped that despite Trump’s choice, state and local governments and businesses would jump in to help in the climate fight.

Scott Pruitt, Donald Trump’s head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump’s decision “a stunning abdication of American leadership”, saying in a statement that pulling out of the pact will result in “a grave threat to our planet’s future”. Senior adviser Jared Kushner generally thinks the deal is bad but still would like to see if emissions targets can be changed.

Trump’s influential daughter Ivanka Trump’s preference is to stay, but she has made it a priority to establish a review process so her father would hear from all sides, said a senior administration official. Friends of the Earth said it would make America the world’s “foremost climate villain”. Failure to meet them would only hurt the country’s reputation. The most obvious reason for the lessening chances is the simple loss of US commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Under the pact, the United States committed to reduce its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

Hill Democrats weren’t the only ones outraged over Trump’s expected decision.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is making an impassioned appeal for the world to tackle climate change and implement an global accord aimed at reducing carbon emissions. The climate change could affect food production, water security and weather patterns “from Canada to India”, he warned.

A dozen large groups including oil major BP, agrochemical giant DuPont, Google, Intel and Microsoft, have urged Trump to remain part of the deal. An overwhelming majority of scientists, however, say climate change is driven by human use of fossil fuels.

Once in power, Trump and Pruitt have moved to delay or roll back federal regulations limiting greenhouse gas emissions while pledging to revive long-struggling US coal mines.

The official has insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement.

“A USA withdrawal would remove the world’s second-largest emitter and almost 18 percent of the globe’s present day emissions from the agreement, presenting a severe challenge to its structure and raising questions about whether it will weaken the commitments of other nations”, wrote Washington Post environment reporter Chris Mooney.

It also aims to strengthen the ability of countries to deal with the impacts of climate change and calls for scaled up financial flows, a new technology framework and an enhanced capacity-building framework to support action by developing countries and the most vulnerable countries in line with their own national objectives.