Trump asks Mideast to extinguish extremism

However, during Sunday’s speech, he criticized “Islamic extremism”, “Islamists”, and “Islamic terror”, but stayed away from using his signature term.

According to the Hill, when reporters pointed out that the president avoided the phrase, a White House official told them on background: “He’s just an exhausted guy”.

It’s quite possible that the subtlety was lost on the Arab leaders from more than 50 nations who had been invited to attend. But Trump’s offhand remark was another stark reminder that his troubles at home, including the investigation of his campaign’s ties to Russian Federation and his firing of FBI Director James Comey, have followed him across the ocean.

Now that he’s president, Trump has changed his tune. He estimated that more than 95 percent of the victims of terrorism are themselves Muslim.

He actually treated Islam like a religion.

When asked whether average Muslims would notice the distinction, he said, “As Americans say: Actions speak louder than words”.

“That would not have been a part of a speech that I would have delivered”, Rubio said in his own appearance on CNN.

“Bravo President Trump”, tweeted Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister, who described the speech as “effective and historic” and “defining [an] approach towards extremism and terrorism with candid respect and friendship”. ‘Drive them out of your places of worship, Drive them out of your communities. “And drive them out of this earth”. He singled out Shiite-ruled Iran, Saudi Arabia’s main regional rival, for sponsoring terrorism financially and militarily from Syria to Yemen. It has since gone through several revisions with input from Jared Kushner, national security advisor H.R. McMaster, and others.

Human rights didn’t go completely unnoticed on Trump’s trip. Being seen as insulting their religion wouldn’t help either cause.

Yet the absence of any public reference to the kingdom’s treatment of women and political opponents during his two-day visit was still jarring, particularly when contrasted with his affectionate embrace of the royal family.

US President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The order is now stalled in the courts.

The billionaire-turned-politician has blasted Obama for never having used the term “radical Islam”, reflecting critics’ views that Obama was soft on terrorism and more concerned about political correctness and offending Muslim allies than fighting against Islamist extremism. Trump spoke about the devastation that violent extremists have unleashed across the Middle East, but made clear that he believes it’s up to leaders of those countries to act to contain the problem.

Trump made no mention of the disputed travel ban, signed days after he took office, that temporarily banned immigration to the USA from seven majority Muslim countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

The shift also suggests at least a temporary victory for those in Trump’s administration who’ve advocated toning down his campaign rhetoric such as McMaster, amid reports that Trump is less than fully pleased with the former general.

It’s important to say that terrorists “are not religious people and in fact, these enemies of all civilization, what they want to do is to cloak their criminal behavior under some false idea of a religious war”, McMaster said.

Even before Jordan’s King Abdullah took the microphone, moments after President Trump had finished his address at the Riyadh summit, reactions were already flooding social media. There were no promises of new financial investment or announcements of increased USA military presence in the region. He greeted the crowd with an “Assalaamu alaykum” and said, “Let there be no doubt: Islam is a part of America”.

Amnesty International said the “glaring absence of human rights from Trump’s agenda” in talks with Gulf Arab rulers will only embolden further violations against critics, peaceful dissidents and human rights defenders. Still, he did make a pitch for women’s equality in male-ruled Muslim nations, a theme that may reflect the influence of his daughter, Ivanka. World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said the pledges, along with ones by the US and other countries, would allow the World Bank to announce the creation of a $1 billion fund for women’s economic empowerment at the G20 summit in July.