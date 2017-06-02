Trump blasts Germany again as Merkel, Modi cite mutual values

“The times when we could fully rely on others are to a certain extent over”, Merkel said at an event in Munich.

Trump’s comments came in an early-morning tweet on Tuesday issued just as Merkel hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, where they held a joint cabinet meeting and signed cooperation agreements.

President Donald Trump has a “fairly unbelievable” relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the White House has said, hours after the American leader complained about Germany in a tweet.

Martin Schulz, leader of the center-left Social Democrats, told reporters Trump was “the destroyer of all Western values“, adding that the USA president was undermining the peaceful cooperation of nations based on mutual respect and tolerance.

The transatlantic diplomatic rift widened on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump responded to criticism from Chancellor Angela Merkel with a new attack on German trade tactics and defense spending.

Mr Spicer used his first public press briefing since Mr Trump’s foreign trip to set out the achievements of what he called an “historic” visit which represented “an extraordinary week for America and our people”.

“I will continue to work to ensure that the 27 member states work together effectively and, above all, in a forward-looking way”, she said at the time, adding that Trump’s positions on the defense organization had “been known for a while”.

That she has made the same remarks over the past few days a couple of times shows that she is convinced that with America under the leadership of Trump, the US can no longer be counted on as a reliable partner.

“Chancellor Merkel and the US President, they have a good and productive relationship”, said Ambassador Wittig on Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel was blunter on Monday, slamming the U.S. president’s “short-sighted” policies that have “weakened the West” and hurt European interests. “We will stop this”, the President said.

Trump also purportedly criticized the German auto industry during his meeting with European Union officials.

Soon after her comments, Trump swiftly blasted Germany over trade imbalance. She was prompted to make it by Trump’s failure to endorse a number of common security and economic positions, most notably the core North Atlantic Treaty Organisation doctrine of collective defence, which has only ever been invoked after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, or to maintain U.S. commitment to the Paris climate accord.

In January, the White House accused Germany of exploiting an undervalued euro to boost its trade advantage, despite Berlin’s long opposition to the European Central Bank’s loose monetary policy.