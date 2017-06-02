Trump condemns Kabul attack in call with Ghani

Police and health officials confirmed that at least 80 people were killed and more than 300 wounded in the attack.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the “cowardly” truck bomb attack that ripped through the heart of Kabul’s diplomatic district, killing at least 90 people and wounding hundreds.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, says the explosion was so heavy that more than 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged at the site of the attack.

ISIL has claimed responsibility for several recent bombings in the Afghan capital, including a powerful blast targeting an armored North Atlantic Treaty Organisation convoy that killed at least eight people and wounded 28 on May 3.

In separate statements, the Secretary-General expressed his deepest condolences to the Afghan people and government and stated that those responsible for todayÂ´s attack must be brought to justice. The blast happened on a busy street with shops, supermarkets and office during peak morning hours with rush of office going people, shoppers and students and was so massive that many embassies, including Germany, Pakistan, Turkey, France, Japan, Bulgaria and UAE have reported damages. “That this attack would occur during the holy month of Ramadan underscores the senseless and barbaric nature of this attack”, a White House spokesman said.

Among the dead were two Afghan media workers, two Afghan guards at the German Embassy and nine security guards at a base for foreign forces in the area. He stressed all efforts for a political and peaceful solution of the conflict in Afghanistan should be Afghan-owned and Afghan-driven.

“The fact that these intelligence failures keep happening suggest that something isn’t working at the top, and major and urgent changes are needed in security policy”, he said by email.

“I don’t think that more USA or North Atlantic Treaty Organisation soldiers can solve the security problems in Afghanistan”, he said.

“When we had more than 100,000 foreign soldiers, they were not even able to secure Helmand province” in southern Afghanistan, where the Taliban controls roughly 80 percent of the area, he said.

Video shot at the scene showed burning debris, crumbled walls and buildings and destroyed cars, many with dead or wounded people inside.

“The explosion was so loud that it shattered all my windows”.

The French, Turkish and Chinese embassies were among those damaged, the three countries said.

The deadly explosion in Kabul on Wednesday morning killed over 80 and injured over 300 in one of the worst terror strikes in the war-torn South Asian country.

The BBC said one of its drivers was killed and four of its journalists were wounded.

Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s foreign minister, said that an Afghan security guard was killed and several employees of the German embassy wounded in the blast.

Trump lauded the “bravery of Afghan first responders, who worked quickly to support the wounded”, the White House said.