Engage Cuba did not include USA agricultural exports to Cuba in its estimates. Undoing some or all of these measures would return the U.S.to a mindless policy of trying to punish the Cuban government while mostly just hurting the people that Washington claims to be concerned about.

The president made a historic visit to the island nation last year – the first American president to do so since Calvin Coolidge almost 90 years ago.

A pro-trade and anti-Cuban embargo organization released a memo Thursday illustrating the potential economic impact of chilling U.S. -Cuba relations, pre-empting the Trump administration’s expected decision to resume restrictions previously lifted by President Obama. “If President Trump rolled back our Cuba policy, he would add job-killing government regulations on USA businesses”.

The report predicts that manufacturing, tourism, farming and shipping industries would be damaged the most by a reversal in Cuba policy.

Cruise operators, from Carnival (CCL.N) to Norwegian (NCLH.O), stand to lose $200 million in revenue per year, Engage Cuba estimated, noting thousands of jobs in both sectors were at risk. The U.S. manufacturing industry, an industry where Trump has repeatedly pledged to save jobs, stands to lose 1,343 jobs and almost $875 million in lost revenue.

Another cost of reversing the opening to Cuba is that it will further sour the rest of Latin America on the US under Trump, and it will damage relations with virtually all of our neighbors in this hemisphere.

New regulations imposed on agricultural exports could cost an additional 2,205 jobs and $1.5 billion.

The number of US citizens visiting Cuba increased 74 percent from 2015 to 2016, according to the Cuban Ministry. American lending and exchange companies stand to lose $1.2 billion in easily earned revenue if the US cuts diplomatic relations with Cuba, the report finds.

“Rather than cave to the pressure of a dwindling minority who are stuck in the past, he should go to Cuba and speak directly with the Cuban people on behalf of the overwhelming majority of Americans who favor closer relations”.

The president campaigned on saving American jobs and putting “America First”.