I’ve also read too many spy novels. Here’s what you need to know.

The White House is building a special unit of attorneys, researchers, and communication specialists to take over the effort to fend off those annoying Russian Federation allegations, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don’t want America to hear the real story!” he tweeted. Trump’s tweets on Sunday were ostensibly in response to the allegations, which were published Friday. “I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere”.

The media has continually reported on contact between Russian Federation and associates of Trump, which includes his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a trusted adviser of the president, The Washington Post reports.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was “more than willing to answer any and all questions” following reports of his meetings with Russian officials, according to a top United States official. “In these meetings, Mr. Kushner worked to build relationships that would help advance the president’s foreign policy goals”.

Trump shared the Fox News story on Twitter with his followers.

Sunday: The New York Times reported that Kushner was among the voices in the White House that strongly urged President Trump to fire James Comey.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is now under FBI scrutiny as part of the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation.

Gorkov is the head of Vnesheconombank, a state-owned Russian entity that is the subject of USA government sanctions.

Kelly continued to insist that any line of communication “to a country like Russian Federation is a good thing”, but he said “using their equipment, you know, that. would be considered to be, you know, kind of somewhat compromised”.

“We don’t say what’s classified, what’s not classified”, his national security adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster later told reporters.

Dubke said in a statement “It has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration”.

Pressed on the matter, Durbin said the entire issue of the back-channel talks should be handled by the special prosecutor, Robert S. Mueller III, appointed to oversee a federal investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Republicans, meanwhile, downplayed the reports about Kushner – with Sen.