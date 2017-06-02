Trump delays moving U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem by six months

In a statement, the White House said Trump was still committed to to his promise, but made the decision to delay the move of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem for the sake of peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

Moving the embassy to Jerusalem, Israel’s capital, before a peace agreement is reached between Israel and the Palestinians would be highly controversial because the status of Jerusalem is disputed.

Trump’s pledge to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem remains unfulfilled, at least for now. The White House described Trump’s waiver as a move to improve chances for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, but the relocation also risked igniting tensions across the Middle East.

“As he has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy, the question is not if that move happens, but only when”, the statement from the White House read.

“We will move the American embassy to the eternal capital of the Jewish people, Jerusalem”, Trump said in his address to the pro-Israel American Israel Public Affairs Committee a year ago. But Jerusalem is also important to Palestinians, who want the predominantly Arab eastern part of the city, which Israel captured in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, to be the capital of a Palestinian state. “Jerusalem is absolutely where our embassy belongs”.

But the law contained a clause that has allowed each president since to issue and renew a six-month waiver on carrying out the move.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Thursday that it believes all embassies should be in what it called Israel’s “eternal capital”.

Palestinian officials applauded the waiver signing, saying Trump’s move “gives peace a chance”.

Trump says he’s putting off moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv because it could have a negative impact on efforts to promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

On Thursday, the waiver came up for renewal for the first time on Trump’s watch, and he followed the example of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama before him in instructing his secretary of state to hold off on the move.

“This is in line with the long-held U.S. policy and the worldwide consensus and it gives peace a chance”, Hussam Zomlot, Palestinian ambassador to the United States, said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump’s decision came hours after administration officials said he was considering pulling the USA out of NAFTA altogether. But a U.S. official said no timetable has been set.

Spicer says the six-month waiver Trump signed Thursday shouldn’t be considered a retreat from Trump’s “strong support for Israel” and for the alliance between the USA and Israel. Despite that, most experts are skeptical of Trump’s chances for achieving a peace deal that had eluded other US presidents.

In 1995, the US Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act which mandates moving the embassy to Jerusalem by 1999.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the major stumbling blocks.

A senior Israeli official is expressing disappointment over Trump’s decision against relocating the embassy to Jerusalem and is accusing the USA of caving in to Arab pressure. The long-standing US position is that Jerusalem’s fate must be worked out through Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.