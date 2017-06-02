British Prime Minister Theresa May was accused by opponents Friday of failing to stand up to the United States over its withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. “Make our planet great again”.

“I absolutely disagree with the Administration on this issue, but we have a responsibility to engage our elected officials to work constructively and advocate for policies that improve people’s lives and protect our environment“, Dimon said in an emailed statement.

The leadership Pence seemed to be most impressed with, however, was Trump’s.

Mr Trump said America would pull out of the Paris agreement on grounds that remaining in it would hurt the United States economy and weaken U.S. sovereignty.

Trump has expressed his doubts about the existence of climate change for years, and said the accord would hurt the USA economy and cost jobs.

He will join with the European Union on Friday in a commitment to cut back on fossil fuels, develop more green technology and help raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poorer countries cut their emissions, Reuters reported. President Barack Obama also transferred $1 billion to the Green Climate Fund, meant to help developing countries address the effects of climate change, by which they are likely to be disproportionately impacted.

A different route would be for America to withdraw from the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), under whose auspices the pact was negotiated.

Tillerson, along with Trump’s daughter Ivanka, had favored remaining in the agreement, while White House senior aide Steve Bannon and Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt championed withdrawal from the accord.

The billionaire philanthropist added: “Americans will honour and fulfil the Paris agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us”. A recent survey by the polling firm Latino Decisions found that the overwhelming majority of Hispanics across the country believe that policies should be passed to combat climate change and to reduce smog and air pollution.

“I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that Donald Trump may have doomed the planet or the fact that he announced it like it’s an episode of The Bachelorette“, said Trevor Noah.

USA mayors also voiced their criticism of Trump’s decision, vowing to recommit to local efforts to curb climate change.

Before taking office, Trump repeatedly dismissed climate change as a hoax and suggested that Obama-era climate regulations put the U.S.at a competitive disadvantage.

“She [May] said the Paris agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”, the spokesperson said. It voted overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton in November, favoring her by a margin of 56 percent to Trump’s 40 percent. Energy efficiency programs, which are part of the Clean Power Plan that Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency is scrapping and are on the chopping block in Trump’s budget, save money for USA energy consumers – including the heavy manufacturing sector that Trump says he wants to revive.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull his country out of the Paris climate agreement serves no practical goal.

But our withdrawal will cause real harm to United States interests, including those that Trump claims to care about.