“So many young, attractive innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life”, Trump said, echoing the theme he presented during his meetings with Arab leaders in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He further threw a question in his tweet asking if such act was sapping KSA of $480B or foreign policy. While many presidents adjust their commentary once they depart the campaign trail and travel overseas, Trump’s speech to Gulf Arab leaders featured a much softer tone than his large-scale rallies past year.

The US president did not use his signature term “radical Islamic terrorism” in the speech, a signal that he heeded advice to employ a more moderate tone in the region after using the phrase repeatedly as a presidential candidate.

The vehicle would obtain $20 billion from the PIF and with additional debt financing, might invest in over $100 billion of infrastructure projects – a political boon to Trump, who has said he wants to rebuild crumbling US infrastructure. “It is a government that speaks openly of mass murder, vowing the destruction of Israel, death to America, and ruin for many leaders and nations in this room”, he said.

Similarly, the support of powerful clerics, radical or not, is needed to retain power in many Muslim-majority countries. “That is why I chose to make my first foreign visit a trip to the heart of the Muslim world, to the nation that serves as custodian of the two holiest sites in the Islamic Faith”, he said.

This deal worth hundred billions of dollars and was done with Tehran’s archival in the Middle East. From saying that Islam hated the U.S.

Two leading Republican senators on Sunday said President Trump is making a mistake by failing to more forcefully confront Saudi Arabia over the country’s treatment of women and other human rights issues in the Middle Eastern nation. The order is now stalled in the courts.

Hours after Trump who will be coming to Saudi Arabia enjoined the Islamic leaders to come together and win Islamist extremists, Zarif’s comments came through. Obama’s speech, panned by some as the kickoff of an “apology tour”, highlighted inclusivity and sent a message to the Muslim world that it was America, not Islamic extremism, that was at fault for terrorism.

But obstacles have emerged that may complicate the relationship between the White House and the Knesset.

At the same time, the shift maintains the principle that the USA and other nations are not just fighting any kind of extremism devoid of a theological tie.

It’s important to say that terrorists “are not religious people and in fact, these enemies of all civilization, what they want to do is to cloak their criminal behavior under some false idea of a religious war”, McMaster said.

While Obama and Trump both were making the point that the USA and the Muslim world share a common goal of fighting terrorism, Obama also sought to show an affinity for Muslim culture.

“We are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship”, Trump declared Sunday. “Great strides being made towards the empowerment of women”.

Trump arrived Monday for a slew of meetings, including with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“So only actions, rather than a change of words will fix the U.S.’s image in this part of the world”, Al-Sayyid said.

“We signed historic agreements with the Kingdom that will invest nearly $400 billion in our two countries and create many thousands of jobs in America and Saudi Arabia”.

Trump, who had previously suggested that it would be easier than anticipated to solve the conflict that has vexed his predecessors for decades, said that conditions were right in both Israel and the Arab world to strike what he has called “the ultimate deal”.