Trump hesitates on embassy shift to Jerusalem

However, he did not retreat from his decision to support moving it to Jerusalem.

The Palestinians praised Mr Trump’s decision, saying it strengthens the chances of peace. Yet, Israel is the only nation in the world where an American embassy is not located in its chosen capital city. Israel has declared Jerusalem, a city that is central to Judaism, as its “eternal” capital.

This morning the White House announced that the president has again waived the law passed by Congress in 1995 calling on him to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

But Netanyahu’s office said Israel appreciated Trump’s statement of “friendship”. They say it improves the atmosphere for future negotiations by demonstrating Trump’s seriousness.

Positioning the embassy in Jerusalem would tend to please Trump’s conservative Jewish supporters and major donors, but not many liberals, the USA foreign policy establishment, the Palestinians or their Arab allies.

Senior administration officials told the Washington Free Beacon that Trump remains “committed” to ultimately relocating the USA embassy, but has made a decision to hold off in the short term in order to appease the Palestinians-who also claim the ancient city as their own-and try to make progress in Middle East peace talks. Abbas, for his part, assured Trump that “we are raising our youth, our children, our grandchildren on a culture of peace”.

Israel fought back and its victory left it in control of East Jerusalem.

The US said its policy on Jerusalem has not changed and that Jerusalem’s status must be negotiated between Israelis and Palestinians. The White House said he did so in order to advance the hopes of a peace deal. If the U.S. was to decide to move the embassy to Jerusalem, the consulate maintained there would likely be temporarily converted to the embassy. NO MENTION OF EMBASSY Trump avoided any public mention of a potential embassy move during his visit to Israel and the West Bank in May.

The pro-Western kingdom had warned that such a move was a “red line” that it would bolster extremists if crossed. “The location of the embassy is important but reaching a resolution with the Palestinians would be even more important to Israel’s security”. “We’re looking at it very, very strongly”.

Another US official insisted that this was delay not a reversal. Steinitz is a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The time has come to put an end to this farce”, Steinitz told Army Radio. Everybody recognizes Israel as the capital of Israel.

The location of the U.S. Embassy in Israel, which will stay in Tel Aviv for now, is not a big concern to the average Israeli. Hours before he was to reveal his decision on the climate pact, Trump chose to temporarily leave the embassy in Tel Aviv. He signed a waiver Thursday to keep the embassy in Tel Aviv for the time being. Taking a harder stance, Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett, a far-right member of Netanyahu’s coalition, said delaying the move would “damage the prospect of a lasting peace by nurturing false expectations among the Palestinians regarding the division of Jerusalem, which will never happen”.

Presidents of both parties have consistently renewed the waivers for six-month stretches. Israel has annexed East Jerusalem and declared all of the city as its capital, a move never recognized by the global community.