Trump Ignores Pride Month, Surprises Exactly No One

“Every June, leaders from all walks of life recognize Pride month and stand together in support of LGBTQ people, however President Trump chose to start this Pride month with deafening silence”, said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, in a statement. As of Friday, that puts Trump two days behind Obama’s schedule. The Stonewall Inn was designated as a national landmark by then-President Obama in June 2016. Apparently, there is not enough room in June for Caribbean-Americans and the LGBT folk, because Trump has failed – at least so far – to issue a proclamation honoring June as national LGBT Pride Month.

President Donald Trump’s daughter has come out in support of pride month.

LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD slammed Trump’s “silence” in a press release. President Trump didn’t even bother issuing a Pride Month proclamation, as his predecessor had done for eight years.

While the sentiment is perfectly fine, and it’s nice? that she tried, her words rang hollow for LGBT people across the Twitterverse, with many Twitter users calling for action, not “lip service”, and others frankly flipping her off metaphorically or in meme form. A couple of months later he unfurled a rainbow flag with the message “LGBT for Trump” at a rally in Colorado. However, Trump openly courted LGBTQ voters during his campaign.

Following her original tweet, Ivanka Trump later thanked LGBT people for their contributions to the economy, which seems weird but actually makes total sense since Donald Trump is friendly with gay Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel.