Trump in Israel to revive peace process

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have reportedly pledged $100 million to the World Bank’s Women Entrepreneurs Fund built by first daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump – and the fund is already raising serious ethical and legal questions.

A longtime businessman, Trump has cast Middle East peace as the “ultimate deal” and has tasked son-in-law Jared Kushner and former real estate lawyer Jason Greenblatt with charting a course forward.

In a pointed departure from his predecessor, Trump all but promised he would not publicly admonish Mideast rulers for human rights violations and oppressive reigns.

“We have before us a rare opportunity to bring security and stability and peace to this region and to its people”, Trump said. “Instead, we are here to offer partnership, based on shared interests and values”. Trump’s “America first” philosophy helped him win the 2016 election and has rattled allies who depend on USA support for their defense. But on Sunday, standing before dozens of regional leaders, he said Islam was “one of the world’s great faiths”.

“Referencing “Islamic” terrorist organizations only will not be appreciated by the vast majority of people in the region when other forces are carrying out acts of aggression, especially as Arabs and Muslims are the prime victims of these organizations”, he said. Although the prepared remarks referred to “Islamist extremism”, Trump actually referred to both “Islamists” and “Islamic extremism”, as well as “Islamic terror”, in the speech. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, said the U.S. could provide clarifications to Israel about the disclosure but said, “I don’t know that there’s anything to apologize for”.

Trump singled out Iran as a key source of funding and support for militant groups. That phrase didn’t appear in Trump’s speech on Sunday, but variations did.

“It’s the deal of the century”, says Fawaz Gerges, a Middle East expert with the London School of Economics. He heralded the ambitions of the region’s youth and warned that the scourge of extremism could tarnish their future. “Or is it to fight terrorism and to fight an extreme form of Islam?” There were no promises of new financial investment or announcements of increased USA military presence in the region. Drive them out! Drive them out of your places of worship! Drive them out of your communities. While many presidents adjust their commentary once they depart the campaign trail and travel overseas, Trump’s speech to Gulf Arab leaders featured a much softer tone than his large-scale rallies past year.

“The nations of the Middle East can not wait for American power to crush this enemy for them”.

President Donald Trump enthusiastically embraced Israel’s leader.

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has criticized a summit of Muslim countries that was attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, calling the meeting in Saudi Arabia a “a show with no meaning.” . But it was another stark reminder for the president that his troubles at home, including the investigation of his ties to Russian Federation and his firing of FBI Director James Comey, have followed him across the ocean on his multi-nation journey.

Before the speech, Trump held individual meetings with leaders of several nations, including Egypt and Qatar.

At the end of his appearance with Netanyahu, Trump said that he “never mentioned the word or the name Israel” in his conversation with Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador.

Norm Eisen, former ethics official for the Obama Administration and a regular critic of the Trump family’s conflicts of interest, noted in an email to NPR, “In my view foreign government donations to a fund run by a reputable global organization like the World Bank for a good cause are generally acceptable”. As the participants laughed, Trump responded: “I agree”. “Love your shoes. Boy, those shoes”, he said. “Boy, those shoes” after their brief remarks to the media.

The result has been an asymmetric fight that has reduced Yemen – one of the poorest countries in the world – to the brink of starvation.