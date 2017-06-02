Trump keeps up criticism of Germany

Merkel is clearly alluding to Trump’s recent attacks on Germany, which reportedly included threatening to halt the import of German cars to the United States.

Sanders, who was a Democrat nominee for the 2016 U.S. Presidential elections, is one of the most outspoken critics of President Trump prior to and since he was inaugurated.

“I experienced that in the last a few days, and therefore I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands, of course in friendship with the United States and in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever it is possible, also with Russian Federation and also with all the other countries”, Merkel said.

“(We feel) predestined to host the European banking supervisor because with Frankfurt, we already have a proper centre”, Merkel told a banking conference in Berlin.

“Our trans-Atlantic relationship is of the utmost importance”, Merkel said.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also criticized Trump’s policies toward refugees and immigration, saying they put Europe’s peace at risk.

In Washington, Trump administration officials on Tuesday appeared to try to soften the message with comments emphasizing the importance of U.S.

Speaking just days after Trump promised to sell Saudi Arabia $110 billion worth of arms in order to deter Iran, Gabriel accused Washington of fuelling religious conflict.

His remarks came two days after Merkel cast doubts on the European Union’s alignment with the USA and Britain, saying that Europeans should determine their own destiny.

Despite the sometimes heated rhetoric, Washington is “open” to resuming talks with the European Union on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said late Tuesday.

Brussels and Washington failed to get the TTIP deal approved before Trump’s predecessor, president Barack Obama, left office.