Trump lashes out at Germany over trade, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation

She said, “The time when Europe could exclusively rely on others is somewhat in the past”.

Merkel, trying to fix damage after shocking Washington on Sunday by declaring the era in which Europe could rely on its partners was somewhat over, repeatedly stressed the importance of trans-Atlantic ties.

Four years later, however, the once-unthinkable suddenly seems very real.

Donald Trump has critcised Germany in an early-morning tweet, complaining about the trade deficit between Europe’s largest economy and the US.

Trump sent out a tweet directed towards Germany Tuesday morning, continuing to fuel concern of the relationship between the US and Germany. In one February poll, 78 percent of Germans said they were “very concerned” about Trump’s policies.

The visit by Asian leaders in quick succession have led to the western media calling it an “Asian pivot” to Europe and Germany, the most important pillar of the European Union now that Britain was preparing to exit the largest single market.

“This means working in friendship with the United States, the UK, and neighborly relations with Russian Federation and other partners”, Spicer said.

Merkel made the comments to reporters after a meeting in Berlin with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom she called a “reliable partner”.

“Well, respectfully, that’s not what she said”, said Spicer, before reading Merkel’s comments. Modi suggested that India will adhere to the Paris climate accords, while Trump makes up his mind.

“The times when we could completely rely on others are, to an extent, over”, Merkel told a crowd at a Bavarian beer hall in Munich on Sunday. It’s an antidote. Europeans actually getting closer on the back of Emmanuel Macron’s victory in France, I think, in the next few months. Besides strong economic ties, Germany hosts some of the United States’ biggest military bases overseas and about half of all USA soldiers on the continent.

The intervention by the U.S. president marked the latest sign of escalating tensions between Berlin and Washington following last week’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G7 meeting at which the USA president clashed with European allies on several issues, including the US’ continued commitment to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the Paris climate agreement. Merkel rejects most of his criticism as baseless. Some analysts dubbed their remarks as “a turning point” of German-U.S. relationship, saying Merkel clearly wants to distance Germany from U.S. government led by president Trump. “But the belief in shared values has been shattered by the Trump administration“, Bierling said.

But Merkel’s awful decision to open the gates of Europe to tens of thousands of refugees from the Middle East and Africa turned her own people against her. The imbalance in the first category is far less significant than the second, which goes to the military capabilities of the various alliance members. What are the consequences for the United States’s standing on the world stage?