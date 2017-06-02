Trump Moves Forward With Plan To Ban Muslims From The US

Last month, the Maryland district court’s preliminary injunction was upheld by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, with the chief judge writing that the travel ban “drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination”.

Sarah Isgur Flores, a Justice Department spokeswoman, said the ban is lawful.

Trump’s revised, March 6 order – now blocked by courts – aimed to temporarily suspend entry of nationals from six Muslim-majority nations, including Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

At the time, the Fourth Circuit’s Chief Judge Roger Gregory wrote that the White House’s “asserted national security interest. appears to be a post hoc, secondary justification for an executive action rooted in religious animus and meant to bar Muslims from this country”.

The administration also filed a separate appeal in that case.

“But it is likely unconstitutional here, the court held, because the President’s “stated national security interest” ‘was provided in bad faith, as a pretext for its religious goal, ‘” the government states in the petition.

That broad power says that “whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens. would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may. suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants”.

The March ban was Trump’s 2nd effort to implement travel restrictions on people from several Muslim-majority countries through an executive order. It also temporarily blocks all refugees. But the appeals court rejected that view, saying they shed light on the motivations behind Trump’s order.

At least five votes are needed on the nine-justice court in order to get the go ahead.

The Supreme Court is nearly certain to step into the case because it nearly always has the final say when a lower court strikes down a federal law or presidential action.

The executive order was issued in early March. The administration also asked the court to reinstate the travel ban in the interim by the blocking two lower court orders that have put the policy on hold.

The new appeal marks the first test of the Trump’s administration at the US’ highest court after a series of legal defeats at lower courts. The countries which the ban affects are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Syria.

The 4th Circuit heard the case on that revised executive order en banc, with all of the circuit’s judges, a rare step reserved for cases determined to be of exceptional importance.

In May the US Appeals Court refused to reinstate the temporary travel ban. The government says the nation will be safer if the policy is put in place.

‘There is no reason to disturb the Fourth Circuit’s ruling, which was supported by an overwhelming majority of the judges on the full court, is consistent with rulings from other courts across the nation, and enforces a fundamental principle that protects all of us from government condemnation of our religious beliefs, ‘ Jadwat said.