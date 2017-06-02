“If any government doubts the global needs for these accords, it is reason for the others.to unite even stronger and stay the course”, he said.

The president has been known to change his thinking on major decisions and tends to seek counsel from both inside and outside advisers, many with differing agendas, until the last minute.

In television interviews the morning after Trump’s announcement, Vice-President Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House aide, defended Trump’s decision as a reassertion of America’s sovereignty.

Trump’s top aides have been divided.

Trump met Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has favored remaining in the agreement.

The White House invited representatives from several groups that support withdrawing from the Paris accord, including staff from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank with close ties to the administration, and Myron Ebell, director of the Center for Energy and Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a libertarian think tank that gets financial support from the fossil fuel industry. She didn’t mention the U.S.by name Chi.

Trump’s influential daughter Ivanka Trump’s preference is to stay, but she has made it a priority to establish a review process so her father would hear from all sides, said a senior administration official.

Abandoning the pact would isolate the USA from a raft of worldwide allies who spent years negotiating the 2015 agreement to fight global warming and pollution by reducing carbon emissions in almost 200 nations.

By abandoning the world’s chief effort to slow the tide of planetary warming, Trump was fulfilling a top campaign pledge after weeks of building up suspense over his decision.

“The effects of climate change are unsafe and they are accelerating”, Secretary-General Guterres told a gathering of students, business leaders and academics at the New York University Stern School of Business. Climate change is unstoppable. “And climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable”.

“A stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future”.

Throughout his campaign for the presidency, Trump said he would roll back environmental protections and regulations and threatened to “cancel” the deal.

PARIS, FRANCE – DECEMBER 12: Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Christiana Figueres (L 2), Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki Moon (C), Foreign Affairs Minister and President-designate of COP21 Laurent Fabius (R 2), and France’s President Francois Hollande (R) raise hands together after adoption of a historic global warming pact at the COP21 Climate Conference in Le Bourget, north of Paris, on December 12, 2015.

Still, he said that the carbon levels agreed to by the prior administration “would be highly crippling to the US economic growth”, and said that, if the president had to choose between limiting carbon and economic growth, “growing our economy is going to win”. Even fossil fuel companies such as Exxon Mobil, BP and Shell say the United States should abide by the deal. Like his boss, Pruitt has questioned the consensus of climate scientists that the Earth is warming and that man-made climate emissions are to blame. He has spent his first months in office working to delay and roll back federal regulations limiting greenhouse gas emissions while pledging to revive long-struggling USA coal mines.

The Paris Agreement is an accord sponsored by the United Nations created to help slow global climate change.

Congressional Republicans applauded the decision, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky saying Trump had “put families and jobs ahead of left-wing ideology and should be commended”.

Guterres pointed to growth in the clean energy sector, saying solar power grew 50 percent previous year and that more new jobs were being created in renewable energy than in oil and gas.

Hundreds of high-profile businesses have spoken out in favor of the deal, including Apple, Google and Walmart.

“Our withdrawal would send the wrong message to the world”.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more risky levels of warming sooner if the USA retreats from its pledge because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.

On Tuesday, Modi said in Berlin that it would be a “crime” to spoil the environment for future generations as the world awaits a decision on USA climate policy.