Trump pulling US out of Paris climate deal: Axios report

But Trump’s chief White House economic adviser, Gary Cohn, told reporters during the trip overseas that Trump’s views on climate change were “evolving” following the president’s discussions with European leaders.

Trump claimed before taking office that climate change was a “hoax” created by the Chinese to hurt the US economy, an assertion that stands in defiance of broad scientific consensus.

“The world is in a mess”, Guterres said.

Trump said on Thursday the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate deal, a move that fulfilled a major campaign pledge but drew condemnation from global leaders and executives.

More than 190 nations agreed to the accord in December 2015 in Paris, and 147 have since formally ratified or otherwise joined it, including the USA – representing more than 80 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The Paris climate deal calls on countries to combat climate change and to accelerate and intensify the actions and investments needed for a sustainable low carbon future, and to adapt to the increasing impacts of climate change. “But the U.S.is the world’s second-largest carbon polluter, and its decision to walk away threatens to weaken the resolve of major emitters such as China and India to keep their own pledges, even though both nations have pledged to remain in the agreement”. It was the first legally-binding global climate deal.

“A stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future”.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump was working out the terms of the planned withdrawal with US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, an oil industry ally and climate change doubter.

He also said that he would engage more with Governments and major actors, including the coal, oil and gas industries, to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy, and committed stronger support by the entire United Nations development system to Governments as they strive to meet climate commitments and achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially at the country level.

Trump has several options, climate experts said. Musk said at the time that he would seek a consensus of fellow council members on recommendations for changes that could be suggested to Trump.

“It will take years for the U.S.to formally withdraw from the Paris deal”.

It comes as Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila told parliament on Wednesday such a move would be a “big setback”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on all leaders of government, business, and civil society to back the Paris climate change agreement and take actions to slow down global warming.

News of President Donald Trump’s expected decision to pull the United States from a global climate deal has led to a swift and strong reaction from the United Nations.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was more blunt, telling reporters she emerged from meeting with Trump disappointed in his views on climate change.

“As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change put it: ‘Human influence on the climate system is clear. Climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable”. Withdrawing would leave the United States aligned only with Russian Federation among the world’s industrialized economies.

“We believe that it would be important for the U.S. not to leave the Paris agreement“, Guterres said in response to a question following his address at New York University.

“I strongly encourage the president to remain in the Paris climate accord”, Buchanan said in a statement Tuesday.

Trump may have promised to make his decision known soon, but the leaders of the six other countries are not optimistic.

The agreement itself includes pillars that involve American data, including material from NASA and other US federal departments, and if the USA walks away Vaughan said there will be gaps to fill.

But the official says there may be “caveats in the language” that Trump uses to announce the withdrawal – leaving open the possibility that the decision isn’t final.

He said each month, countries were moving to translate the Paris agreement into national plans.

Rep. Andy Harris, a Baltimore County Republican and the only Maryland Republican in Congress, hailed Trump’s decision. Under the pact, the United States committed to reduce its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

“It could potentially harm US businesses who are trying to compete with businesses from other countries in the exploding global market in renewable energy”, Light told ABC News.