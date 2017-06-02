Trump pulls U.S. out of pact on climate

Business chiefs have joined world leaders in condemning Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change deal as experts warned it could backfire on the U.S. economy.

China will continue to implement its vision for sustainable development and take steps to tackle climate change “no matter what position other countries shall take”, she said.

Other European policymakers want to explore ways of enticing American energy innovators and climate researchers to relocate to Europe, using tax advantages and government subsidies to attract them.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this week it would be a “morally criminal act” if the world doesn’t do its part to stop climate change.

Mr Trump, tapping into the “America First” message he used when he was elected president past year, said the Paris accord would undermine the USA economy, cost U.S. jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to other countries. He is on his way to ensure the U.S. loses its moral and political leadership of the world because of his myopic and puerile politics.

“She said that the Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”.

But Trump cast his decision as a “reassertion of America’s sovereignty”, arguing that the climate pact as negotiated under President Barack Obama was grossly unfair to the us workers he had vowed to protect with his populist “America First” campaign platform. The other two countries not now supporting the deal are Nicaragua and Syria. “This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change”, said Governor Cuomo in a statement emailed to Business Insider.

They made strenuous efforts to dissuade Trump last month at the Group of Seven summit in Sicily, where a frustrated German Chancellor Angela Merkel highlighted the isolation of the U.S.in climate change discussions as a matter of 6-1. China is the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter, followed by the US.

“I am extremely disappointed that the Trump administration has made a decision to pull the United States out of the most important climate agreement the world has agreed upon”, stated Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Trump’s decision, as critics have pointed out, is based on questionable data and a shocking lack of concern for the environment.

“Now more than ever world leaders must recognise the threat of climate change and join forces to protect public health, reduce toxic pollution and help sustain a greener planet”, he said in a Facebook statement.

Macron said that France won’t give up the battle to combat global warming, “We’re working with other nations for a common strategy and launch new initiatives”.

Solberg and her fellow Nordic prime ministers had delivered a clear message to Trump on Thursday, signing it “with the very best of intentions”, to honour global leaders’ commitment to the climate before he announced his decision.

Speaking in Berlin about the Paris climate change accord, he said that “China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment”.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry reacted furiously at the damage he feels the USA pullout will do to the planet and future generations – but also at the blow to American prestige.

With less than a week to go until the UK’s General Election, Corbyn said he’d “work for a sustainable future for our planet” instead of holding hands with Trump.

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator who made climate change a pillar of his bid for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, decried Trump’s action as “an abdication of American leadership and an global disgrace”.

But Republican congressional leaders praised Trump’s move. He was the only Cabinet member to speak Thursday after Trump’s appearance in the Rose Garden. While Trump ultimately sided with Arab leaders who’d implored him not to move the embassy, on the climate deal he seemed indifferent to similarly aggressive lobbying from America’s closest partners in Europe.