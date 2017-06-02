Trump pulls USA from Paris climate change accord

When President Donald Trump announced the USA would be withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, he put America in the company of just two other countries that are not signatories to the agreement: Nicaragua and Syria.

Bonn, The Paris Climate Change Agreement adopted by 194 countries is a historic treaty and can not be renegotiated, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said on Friday.

“Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got”, he added.

Pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement allows President Donald Trump to put a check mark next to one of his key campaign promises. “If we can’t, that’s fine”.

Following President Trump’s comments, France, Germany and Italy issued a joint statement saying the accord can’t be renegotiated.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more unsafe levels of warming sooner as a result of the president’s decision because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.

The Paris Agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the global temperature rise in this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Trump also said he was willing to sit down with democrats to try to find something better than the Paris Agreement.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”. India had ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change on October 2 previous year on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, given the Indian leader’s philosophy and strategy of non-violence.

Computer and other technology companies have said they believe the President’s decision to back out of the global agreement agreement was a mistake.

He said moves to negotiate a new “fair” deal that would not disadvantage United States businesses and workers would begin.