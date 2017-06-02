Trump pulls USA out of ‘draconian’ climate deal

“We believe that a global approach towards dealing with climate change is the best chance the worldwide community has at effectively addressing its effects”.

Hua said the Chinese government will take “concrete action” in response to climate change. He vowed during the election campaign to “cancel” the Paris agreement within 100 days of becoming president on January 20 in order to bolster USA oil and coal giant, which bankrolled his campaign.

“We must also aim to collaborate with other nations in drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions”, added Jayapal. “If we can’t, that’s fine”, Trump said. “It’s bad for our health and safety, our national security, our air, and our water”, she said and asked fellow Americans to oppose such a move.

California Governor Jerry Brown said on Thursday (Jun 1) he will discuss merging carbon trading markets in his state and China when he travels to Asia later this week, a sign of the governor’s ambition to influence global climate change policy.

The Paris agreement commits the USA and 187 other countries to keeping temperatures below 2C (3.6F) above pre-industrial times and “endeavour to limit” them even more, to 1.5C.

For her part, Senator Loren Legarda, said: “It is unfortunate that Mr. Trump chose to pull out from the Paris Agreement”. “This decision must not stand”, he said.

While not mentioning the U.S.by name, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying tells reporters climate change is a “global challenge” that no country can ignore.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”, he said at a speech in the White House’s Rose Garden. (Syria is the only other holdout, aside from Nicaragua who deems the accord not proactive enough.) He also accompanied his message with revamp of Trump’s go-to slogan.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, described it as a irresponsible and short-sighted decision.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) called President Trump “misguided” for removing the USA from the Paris climate agreement, making her one of few Republicans to openly criticize the decision.

Mr Tong said Mr Trump’s justification that the agreement would undermine the USA economy and sovereignty are particularly galling to small Pacific island nations, that are on the frontline of the impacts of climate change.

Bloomberg said that mayors, governors, and business leaders “from both political parties are signing onto a statement of support that we will submit to the United Nations – and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the USA made in Paris in 2015″.