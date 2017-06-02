Trump rejects moving Israel embassy to Jerusalem for now

Israel on Thursday expressed disappointment at the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to sign a waiver to delay relocating the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv but said it hoped a move could take place later. Trump hasn’t abandoned his pledge to move the embassy, the White House said, adding that “the question is not if that move happens, but only when”.

US President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law by Congress requiring the US Embassy in Israel to move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, reversing a promise he made during his presidential campaign.

Today, Gilboa says, the average Israeli is more interested in the U.S. finally allowing Israelis to travel to the U.S. visa-free – so they won’t have to go through arduous visa questioning at the U.S. Embassy, no matter which Israeli city it’s located in.

Still, a USA official said Trump remained committed to his campaign pledge and would eventually fulfill it, though no timetable had been set.

Trump’s closest advisors are reported to be divided about the wisdom of quickly making good on the pledge, a move that would delight many Israelis but dismay Palestinians and raise concerns among Israel’s Arab neighbors. Israel considers the holy city to be its capital and insists the city must not be divided; Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital for a future, independent state.

For nearly 70 years, the US embassy has been based in Tel Aviv – along with embassies of almost all other countries with relations to Israel – because the USA has wanted Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations to determine the final status of Jerusalem.

When Israel was established a year later, the USA and other countries based their embassies in the Tel Aviv area instead of Jerusalem, out of respect for the United Nations plan.

The White House said Trump made the decision to “maximize” the chances of negotiating a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians, a decades-old diplomatic stalemate that Trump wants to help resolve.

On Thursday, the waiver came up for renewal for the first time on Trump’s watch, and he followed the example of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama before him in instructing his secretary of state to hold off on the move. Trump says he still favors the move, but that the delay is meant to help with peace talks.

Trump visited Israel last month, on his first overseas tour, and was the first sitting U.S. president to pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. "Maintaining embassies outside the capital drives peace further away by helping keep alive the Palestinian fantasy that the Jewish people and the Jewish state have no connection to Jerusalem". Israel has declared Jerusalem, a city that is central to Judaism, as its "eternal" capital. Presidents of both parties have renewed the waiver every six months for years.