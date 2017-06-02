Trump’s Climate Decision Puts US on a Lonely Path

“Industry must now lead and not depend on government”.

Tesla founder Elon Musk confirmed he would quit White House advisory councils on business in protest, while Disney chief Robert Inger said he was resigning from the panels “as a matter of principle”. Climate change is real. This isn’t the first time Musk has publicly opposed the Trump administration. He said, however, there is quite a bit of resolve among other countries and the United States pull-out is “a little bit like having that grumpy guest at the party that finally leaves, or the kid who picks up his ball and goes home”.

“We believe that abiding by the accord, without significant changes, would have substantially impacted the USA economy, increased electricity costs and required the power sector to rely on less diverse and more intermittent energy”, the company said.

Under the terms of the Paris accord, Trump must wait until November 2019 to formally submit his intention to withdraw.

Brussels-based lobby group BusinessEurope said in a comment that while Trump’s decision was “a severe setback for the global efforts to protect our climate, … moving backwards on climate protection is not an alternative”. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell applauded Trump “for dealing yet another significant blow to the Obama administration’s assault on domestic energy production and jobs”.

Protestors outside the White House at the Climate March on April 29.

Trump announced Thursday that he was withdrawing from the pact, which was inked under President Obama. “But as the president has acknowledged, certain elements of this deal were not equitable for US manufacturers”, said Ross Eisenberg, vice president for energy and resources policy at the National Association of Manufacturers, in a statement to Reuters.

“The Paris climate accord is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States, to the exclusive benefit of other countries, leaving American workers, who I love, and taxpayers to absorb the cost in terms of lost jobs, lower wages, shuttered factories and vastly diminished economic production”, said the US President.

“Decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet”, said Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted on Thursday.

“In addition to being disappointed, I’m also angry”.

Democratic cities and states, aware that the American public as a whole is increasingly concerned about climate change, are taking their stand, perhaps in recognition that the issue could become a pivotal one in the congressional and governor elections in 2018, and perhaps the presidential race in 2020.

IBM said in a statement that the tech company “supported and still supports United States participation in the Paris agreement“.

Microsoft president Brad Smith echoed those sentiments.

“The Irish business community remains fully committed to their European Union obligations under the agreement”. Knowing the good work that we and countless others around the world are doing, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about our planet’s future.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also weighed in.

In the Philippines, senators sealed the country’s ratification of the Paris Agreement in March 2017 – two weeks after President Rodrigo Duterte signed the “Instrument of Accession.”