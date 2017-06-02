“Theoretically, that’s possible”, said Putin, who also dismissed as “fictional” accusations that Russian computer attacks influenced the results of France’s election of its new president, Emmanuel Macron.

Former FBI Director James Comey will have the nation captivated next Thursday when he testifies before a Senate panel about the stunning accusations that President Donald Trump pressured him to end his investigation into his former national security adviser’s ties to Russian Federation.

A woman passes a billboard showing a pictures of USA president-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Danilovgrad, Montenegro, November 16, 2016.

Page was alleged in an uncorroborated dossier compiled by a former British spy to have communicated with the Kremlin on behalf of the Trump campaign to discuss ways to impact the election. He remains chairman, but Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, is now leading the probe.

Three were issued to the FBI, CIA and the National Security Agency seeking information on requests that former officials in President Barack Obama’s administration made to unmask the identities of Americans named in intelligence reports.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1974 in U.S. v Nixon that executive privilege can only be used in limited circumstances, such as protecting national security or preserving the confidentiality of sensitive communications within the executive branch.

The committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, said Nunes approved the unmasking subpoenas without consulting with Democrats on the committee.

What are the political risks if Trump tries to assert privilege? Often times they give us opinions that we don’t see a case there, and so you ought to stop investing resources in it, but I’m talking about a situation where we were told to stop something for a political reason. Schiff said committee rules allow Nunes to delegate that authority to Conaway.

There is clearer legal precedent suggesting that the White House could not use executive privilege to block the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, from talking to Comey or obtaining from the Federal Bureau of Investigation memos Comey wrote about his conversations with Trump.

If Trump pressured Comey to drop the Flynn investigation, as Comey is expected to testify, then Trump may have engaged in obstruction of justice, according to some lawyers.

Putin said some countries had started to try to hold Russian Federation back using actions that went against global rights, including economic restrictions.

Top U.S. intelligence officials will testify before a Senate panel next week on the law governing the collection of foreign intelligence, parts of which are due to expire at the end of the year, the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Friday.

The staffer said the Democrats were informed that the unmasking subpoenas were being issued. “Here is what I worry about: he will just focus on his conversation with the president and not answer any other questions because of the investigation”.

Nigel Farage, the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, listens during the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg, easter.