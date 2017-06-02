Trump’s decision on Paris climate deal irrational:Indian-American lawmakers

President Donald Trump’s decision to take the USA out of the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement “implies financial and economic loss for the worldwide community”, according to investors, who have criticised his latest move.

“As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord“, Trump said during a White House Rose Garden announcement.

In the end, the US government will damage its own economy by supporting the illusion that climate change can be ignored, Altmaier added.

Speaking at an economic forum in St.Petersburg, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said that the OPEC and Russian cuts fall short of “systemic measures that would lead to long term stabilization”.

“Unfortunately, the first to suffer from this injudicious decision is the American people”, the group, an alliance of climate activists, said.

The constant chipping away at the foundations of solidarity and good intentions of the agreement could be far more detrimental than simply removing themselves from the get-go. “America is back because they have a President in President Donald Trump who is fighting every day for them”.

“The White House’s reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet”.

Musk isn’t the only CEO who has pushed Trump to uphold the deal.

“We must also aim to collaborate with other nations in drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions”, added Jayapal. When I was a member of the French government participating in a global tour to build consensus for climate action – an effort that eventually culminated in the Paris agreement – I experienced firsthand what American leadership can achieve.

“We don’t need one ideal leader, need lots of countries, states, firms to step up, laud progress and expose unhelpful policies”, Myllyvirta tweeted. “I call on them, come and work here with us, to work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment”.

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris from California said pulling out of the Paris Agreement is an irrational decision that is a disastrous step backward, threatens the future viability of the planet for future generations and abdicates America’s role of leadership.

The president is looking to withdraw from the accord and immediately restart talks to set targets that would be more fair. So why should they negotiate trade agreements with him? “Markets can move ahead with clarity on the USA position”.

Under former President Barack Obama, the United States had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025. The Constitution delegates to the Senate the power to sign treaties on behalf of the nation.

“The prime minister expressed her disappointment with the decision and stressed that the United Kingdom remained committed to the Paris Agreement, as she set out recently at the G7”, a spokesman said.

The 2015 Paris Agreement is the first pact to commit all nations to limiting global warming caused by emissions from burning coal, oil and gas.

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore”.

Michael Brune, executive director of the Sierra Club, said in prepared statement that low-income Americans will be hardest hit by what he sees as the environmental damage that will come out of Trump’s decision.

Johnson told Sky News that Britain still wants the U.S.to take the lead in fighting climate change and called on individual USA states to keep making progress on that front.