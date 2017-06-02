Trump’s obsession over Russian Federation probe deepens

“I think we need to get to the bottom of these allegations”, he said.

“He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars”. CNN reported on Thursday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into Kushner’s many roles on both Trump’s transition team and in the White House.

Kushner met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and banker Sergey Gorkov in 2016, The Washington Post reported, with Kushner reportedly suggesting in one such meeting that a secret channel of communication be established with Moscow. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the USA allegations, saying it had no intention to meddle in internal affairs of other states.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies”, Trump tweeted.

Mr Kushner went so far as to suggest using Russian diplomatic facilities in the U.S. to protect such a channel from being monitored, the Post said, quoting United States officials briefed on intelligence reports.

Following another week of negative stories about the widening investigation into top Trump advisers’ communications with Russian Federation, the president accused the media broadly of creating fake sources within the White House, a charge made without specificity or evidence.

Aides said Trump was expected to meet with lawyers as early as Sunday, the New York Times reported. “Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing“.

“If these allegations are true and he had discussions with the Russians about establishing a back channel and didn’t reveal that, that would be a real problem in terms of whether he should maintain that kind of security clearance”.

“Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names”.

Calling Kushner “a great guy, a decent guy”, the Homeland Security secretary said the president’s son-in-law’s “No. 1 interest, really, is the nation”.

All communications gathered through a back channel would be “shared across the government, so it’s not a bad thing to have multiple communication lines” with any country, Kelly said.

His son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is under scrutiny in the FBI’s probe into Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign.

Kelly told “Fox News Sunday” there was nothing wrong with the Trump transition team trying to build relationships with the Russians as they prepared to take over the White House.

Enough questions have been raised about Kushner’s contact with Russian officials – and whether he had been forthcoming about them – that his access to classified intelligence should be reviewed, said Schiff, a former prosecutor.

Since he came into office in January, Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration at press leaks coming from the White House or the USA intelligence agencies, and in February he said that he had ordered an investigation of those “criminal” acts and that those responsible for the leaks would pay a big “price”.