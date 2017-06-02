Trump’s shaky claims on climate accord

“To all scientists, engineers, engineers, entrepreneurs, responsible citizens who were disappointed by the decision of the United States, I want to say that they will find in France a second homeland”, said Macron on the USA rejecting the accord.

Now with the USA, the world’s second largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions after China, walking away from the accord, other countries would presumably have to ramp up their ambitions still further if they want to avoid the prospect of risky warming.

Until recently, the federal government used an estimate of the social cost of carbon dioxide – one way to calculate the damage caused by climate change – of about US$40/ton. If global temperature rises unchecked, New Orleans will not see another 300 years.

Still, there’s no way to read the US exit as good news.

It was described by former U.S. President Barack Obama as “a turning point for our planet”.

Indeed, Trump’s supporters cheered the decision, which marked the fulfillment both of his campaign promise to scrap the climate accord and his broader pledge to put American interests above all else.

“Thus, as of today, the United States would cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris Accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”.

In justifying his decision, Trump cited a National Economic Research Associates study, saying the agreement could cost the United States $3 trillion by 2040, reducing the industrial job-sector workforce by 6.5 million, including a loss of 3.1 million manufacturing jobs.

“Am departing presidential councils”, Musk wrote on Twitter. “Our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before”.

According to him, compliant with the terms of the Paris Accord and the onerous energy restriction that is placed on the USA could cost America as much as 2.7 million jobs loss by 2025. French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address that “the USA has turned its back on the world”, and called on American climate researchers and engineers to come and work in France. He said, “I do respect this decision but I do think it is an actual mistake both for the USA and for our planet”. The main damage will have been to USA leadership, in the clean energy industry and in the world at large. Perhaps, despite the efforts of China and Europe, it will fall apart without the U.S. He promised to do all he can to continue to forge a grand coalition to accelerate the momentum that has built since the Paris agreement.

The Paris Agreement “effectively blocks the development of clean coal in America”, Trump said, adding that, “The mines are starting to open up”.

He said he would consider re-entry if the USA could get a better deal. This is unlikely to happen without significant subsidies – coal is in general no longer competitive as an electricity source with natural gas or, increasingly, solar or wind energy.

Climate change is real.

One degree may not sound like much, but Stefan Rahmstorf, a climate scientist at the Potsdam Institute in Germany, says, “Every tenth of a degree increases the number of unprecedented extreme weather events considerably”.

Before Trump announced his decision Thursday afternoon, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told reporters during a visit to Berlin that fighting global warming was a “global consensus” and an “international responsibility”.