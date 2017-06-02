Trump’s tweeted typo covfefe becoming vanity license plates

But his 33rd might just be the most innovative one.

Most of the thousands who replied to the president’s tweet joked about the indecipherable word, calling it the nuclear code or the Secret Service handle for presidential assistant Steve Bannon.

It all started with a tweet in the first few minutes of the day from Trump’s personal account.

In an email to the Washington Post, Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, said “covfefe” was a typographical error.

Seems like a typo, right?

That implies that covfefe meant something-not just being a misspelling of, say, “coverage”.

Regardless, “covfefe” still remains a hilarious joke that managed to magically unite the world.

For Trump and Spicer in the age of digital and social media, this “is not an issue that can be avoided by having your lawyer do the talking”, Mark Hass, Arizona State University Professor of Practice in Strategic Communications, told VOA.

How you keep Donald Trump from tweeting, apparently. Why hadn’t his PR team jumped into action?

Was “covfefe” evidence that Trump might be physically or mentally unwell? Read Trump’s tweet here.

So, because of the total lack of response from the White House, social media made a decision to respond in the best way they know how by over-responding in the most HILARIOUS way possible. Her tweet said: “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe“. The amusing meme gods grabbed ahold of covfefe and ran with it.

Like a mischievous college boy who’s aware of his mistake but still wanted to have some fun with it, he deleted the post hours later but followed up with a playful message at 6.09am: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe”???“.

At a White House press briefing this afternoon, a reporter (in all seriousness) posed this question to Press Secretary, Sean Spicer: “Do you think people should be concerned that the president posted somewhat of an incoherent tweet last night, and that it then stayed up for hours?”

That doesn’t mean the internet hasn’t found a way to summon covfefe into being though.

Just after midnight on Wednesday morning, POTUS tweeted a jab at the media with a typo that still hasn’t been fully clarified.

Mr. Trump’s aides, especially his White House counsel, Donald F. McGahn II, have long implored the president to cut down on his tweeting, especially about the Russian Federation investigations.

Despite a significant difference between the two stories, Fortune magazine reported that Trump’s “covfefe” tweet was more searched than the climate agreement.