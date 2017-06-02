Trump says ‘big story’ isn’t Russian Federation probe

Nunes last month stepped aside from the House’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 USA presidential election after he was hit with ethics charges involving the handling of classified information.

Three subpoenas demanded that the intelligence agencies hand over any unmasking requests made by two top Obama aides, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power, as well as former CIA Director John Brennan, to “unmask” the names of Trump campaign advisers. The subpoenas are part of a batch of seven issued Wednesday by the House Intelligence Committee.

The requests were issued to former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, and the law firm Michael D. Cohen & Associates PC, according to Representatives Mike Conaway (R-Texas) and Adam Schiff (D-California). In April, numerous media outlets, citing both Republican and Democratic congressional sources, reported that intelligence reports pertaining to the communications of Trump’s advisers with foreign agents were “normal and appropriate” and contained “no evidence of wrongdoing”. A senior committee aide said Wednesday’s subpoenas were not part of the Russian Federation probe. It’s not up to the President of the United States (in this case Obama), to unmasking names.

Meanwhile, the “surveillance” referred to in Trump’s tweet likely refers to the president’s claims that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign, and the revelations by NSA contractor-turned-whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013, which revealed the agency’s widespread surveillance techniques.

The Rice subpoena seeks information about Trump officials who were unmasked after their names appeared in intelligence documents.

Watch as I show you an interesting statement given by Brennan to congress last week now that Power has been subpoenaed.

Rice has denied doing anything “untoward” with the intelligence she saw as Obama’s security advisor.

The CIA declined to comment on the subpoenas and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and NSA did not immediate respond to requests for comment.

Also being probed are Russian efforts to interfere with our election.