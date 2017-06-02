US President Donald Trump has officially announced the US is withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat climate change and distancing the country from many allies overseas.

“Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a reckless and indefensible action”, Gore admonished in a statement released shortly after the announcement that the USA would be backing out of the climate deal.

The announcement fulfills one of Trump’s top campaign pledges. It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time.

If the USA pulls out of The Paris Agreement, it would become one of the largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions not included in the agreement, according to EPA data.

“As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord”, Trump said during a White House Rose Garden announcement.

“The Accord”, the document went on to say, “was negotiated poorly by the Obama Administration and signed out of desperation”. There was a wide criticism of the Paris deal from both sides at the time, with some believing that the goals were not ambitious enough and others claiming that the additional regulations would hurt industrial development and create unemployment.

Truth To Power, the follow-up to the 2006 climate change documentary An Inconvenient Truth, starring former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, will be recut from the original version premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January before it hits theaters in July. But make no mistake: “if President Trump won’t lead, the American people will”.

Trump claimed before taking office that climate change was a “hoax” created by the Chinese to hurt the USA economy, an assertion that stands in defiance of broad scientific consensus.

The leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden say the 2015 Paris Agreement to reduce global warming was a commitment “to our children”. Johnson. “The Copenhagen Consensus used the UN’s own model to estimate the deal would reduce warming by at most 0.3 degrees by 2100”.

Where do members of the Trump administration stand on the agreement?

The letter is signed “Your Nordic Friends” and urges Trump “to show global leadership – and to make the right decision”. The Pope gave Trump copies of his published works on climate change as a parting gift following their meeting on May 24, which some read as an encouragement toward the Paris accord.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian Federation “thinks highly” of the accords and there is no alternative to it. Peskov said Russian Federation has yet to see what announcement Trump makes.

He added: “Fighting climate change is a global consensus, it’s not invented by China. and we realize that this is a global consensus agreement and that as a big developing nation we should shoulder our worldwide responsibility”.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his decision on whether to abandon the Paris climate accord Thursday.

Trump promoted his announcement Wednesday night on Twitter, after a day in which USA allies around the world sounded alarms about the likely consequences of a US withdrawal. Trump himself kept everyone in suspense, saying he was still listening to “a lot of people both ways”.

Although the official cautions no decision is final until the president announces it, the source said the White House is now working on how to roll out and explain the reasons behind that announcement.

The White House had signaled earlier in the week that withdrawal was likely, but Trump has been known to change his mind at the last minute on such major decisions.

