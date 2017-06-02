Trump signs waiver keeping U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv – for now

“When Trump comes here, he goes to Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv”.

“President Trump must not follow in the footsteps of previous presidents and sign the Jerusalem Embassy Act waiver”, said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel, President of Christians in Defense of Israel, and Founder and Chairman of Covenant Journey.

Of the embassy, Spicer said, “The question is not if that move happens, but only when”.

Trump has yet to make his decision official but is required by law to act by Friday, according to one US official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Thursday that it believes all embassies should be in what it called Israel’s “eternal capital”. “You talked there about your commitment to peace, but the Israelis showed me your involvement in incitement”, Trump reportedly yelled at Abbas during the May 23 meeting, making it hard to get back to business during Trump’s whirlwind visit to the area.

Zomlot says: “We are ready to start the consultation process with the USA administration”.

A 1995 law mandates the relocation of the embassy, but provides the president with the prerogative to postpone the move on national security grounds.

Israel re-captured East Jerusalem and the West Bank from Jordan during the 1967 Six Day War and later annexed it, in a move never recognized by the global community.

The Palestinian ambassador to Washington, Hussam Zomlot, says the move “gives peace a chance”. Israel declared the city its undivided capital but the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. “But it is a fact that the Israeli government’s intuitions are in Jerusalem. and the typical definition of a capital is where this government is headquartered”.

In 1947, the United Nations presented its plan for Palestine: partitioning the land into an Arab state and a Jewish state.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has appeared to confirm an Israeli report that U.S. President Donald Trump shouted at him during their meeting last month in Bethlehem. They haven’t wanted to take sides on the issue, so they’ve kept their embassies in the Tel Aviv area.

The White House on Thursday said President Donald Trump delayed moving the United States’ Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Today, no country has an embassy in Jerusalem.

A relocation of the U.S. embassy is “something the president supports, something he supported during the campaign, something he still supports”, the official told CNN.

“Given the choice between moving the embassy to Jerusalem or getting a waiver on visas”, Gilboa said, “the second is preferable to most Israelis”.