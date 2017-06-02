Trump signs waiver to delay moving US embassy to Jerusalem

Trump has only a day left to make a decision, before he will have to either sign – or not sign – a presidential waiver that will delay the implementation of a 1995 decision by Congress to move the embassy.

Stepping back from a campaign promise, President Donald Trump on Thursday decided not to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, at least for the next six months. Still, the White House insisted Trump was merely delaying, not abandoning, his oft-cited pledge to relocate the embassy.

“The question is not if that move happens, but only when”, the White House said in a statement.

Israel’s prime minister says the US decision not to move its embassy to Jerusalem has hurt the prospects for peace with the Palestinians.

Israel claims the whole of Jerusalem as its capital, but Palestinians are seeking the city’s east for the capital of their future state.

One senior administration official told CNN: “As you have seen the President say, in the region and here in Washington, he thinks this is a hopeful moment for peace and he has committed his administration to try to facilitate progress towards peace and for that reason, he signed the waiver”. Steinitz is a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The time has come to put an end to this farce”, Steinitz told Army Radio.

The same official said that while Trump may not authorize the move this week, the President still envisions moving the embassy at some point. Hussam Zomlot, the Palestinian envoy in Washington, said the move “gives peace a chance”.

Zomlot says: “We are ready to start the consultation process with the USA administration”.

Trump had faced a Thursday deadline to determine how to proceed.

Trump had been up against a Thursday deadline to either certify the US had opened an embassy in Jerusalem or see the State Department lose half its funding for overseas facilities. Presidents of both parties have renewed the waiver every six months for years. The latest waiver, signed by Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, expired on Thursday.

More than half of Jordan’s citizens are of Palestinian descent. Countries with ties to Israel typically place their embassies in Tel Aviv and some have consulates in Jerusalem. The Jewish state has long urged the US and others to build embassies in Jerusalem, to reflect Israel’s claim to the holy city as its capital. “We are serious and genuine about achieving a just and lasting peace”. He was in the process of negotiating peace with the Palestinians, who also had political claims to Jerusalem. Trump heard that message directly from Arab leaders last month when he visited Saudi Arabia at the start of his first overseas trip as president. The source stated that Abbas said that Trump was angry during the meeting.

Another administration official said the decision to sign the waiver was not yet final and that paperwork both to move the embassy to Jerusalem and to keep it in Tel Aviv had been presented to the president.