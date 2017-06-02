Trump Sought Reassurance From Fox News Before He Dumped Climate Pact

“I think he did the fearless and courageous thing, and in fact I told him that … when he called”, said Guilfoyle of her conversation with the president.

GREG GUTFELD (CO-HOST): Wait a second, who called you?

Donald Trump made an unusual phone call for some heart-to-heart counsel from Fox News before his press conference announcing he was pulling the US out of the Paris climate accord.

Kimberly Guilfoyle may be almost 15 years beyond Donald Trump’s preferred age for female companions, but if the so-in-love POTUS and FLOTUS ever decide to go their separate ways, we think the Fox News host just might be #45’s soulmate.

“He promised he was going to do this”, she said. And wondered why we, as a country, would want to put ourselves at an “economic disadvantage” by, you know, helping to ensure that the world doesn’t eventually explode into a fiery ball of nothingness. “It makes no sense to me”.

I think he did the fearless and courageous thing, and in fact, I told him that this morning at 8AM, when he called.

Guilfoyle told The Bay Area News Group that “a number of people” in the administration had approached her, adding she thought it would be “a fascinating job”.

And The New York Times said Trump has raised the possibility to advisers of naming her press secretary.

Thursday night on The Five, Guilfoyle casually let slip that Trump consulted with her on his decision.

“The bottom line is that the Paris accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States”, he said at the White House Rose Garden.

The accord consisted of individual greenhouse gas limits each signatory nation determined for themselves.