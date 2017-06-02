Trump targets India over Paris Climate Agreement

After Trump announced that the United States wouldn’t be taking part in the Paris climate agreements, Tim Cook tweeted, “Decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet”.

China is the world’s biggest polluter, but now its state-owned tabloid is calling the USA withdrawal “reckless” and said America’s “selfishness and irresponsibility” would hurt its global standing.

Mr Trump argued that the United States withdrawal made economic sense and would have a minimal impact on the environment, but he did not explicitly deny that carbon emissions from human activity were causing climate change.

He says the Paris emission reduction commitments were voluntary, which was something the New Zealand Government took advantage of by setting relatively weak targets.

But Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to cancel US participation in the deal, said he would ditch the Paris accord because it handicaps the USA economy.

Mr Trump’s decision to quit the Paris accord will give a considerable boost to China’s efforts to secure greater global influence.

The Paris Agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the global temperature rise in this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The decision sparked reaction from around the world and locally.

Landmarks in cities across the world have been lit up green in support of the Paris climate accord after Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that the USA would withdraw from the agreement. Now the only countries outside the accord are the United States, Nicaragua and Syria.

‘Dealing with climate change is not only necessary, but it also offers global economic opportunities, ‘ said Rutte in a statement. “The three states are already some of the most progressive in policies regarding greenhouse gas emissions and aim to lead the world on fighting climate change”.

Macron additionally called on “scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs (and) responsible citizens who were disappointed” by Trump’s move to make France their home.

“We are firmly convinced that the agreement can not be renegotiated”, they added, referring to Trump’s claim that Washington was open to re-negotiations.

Downing Street issued a statement saying British Prime Minister Theresa May had told Trump of her “disappointment” at his decision and stressed that Britain remained committed to it.

“Climate change is a threat to our country”, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, who attended the protest, said at the rally.