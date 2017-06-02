At Thursday’s gathering in Brussels, Trump put his right hand on the right arm of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and pushed himself ahead as North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders walked inside the alliance’s new headquarters and prepared for a group photo.

He voiced his long held concern that alliance members are not paying enough. “It is simply a harmless situation”, he said afterward.

He said the Manchester bombing revealed the need for the military alliance to focus on “terrorism and immigration” in addition to threats from Russian Federation.

“If NATO countries made their full and complete contributions, then NATO would be even stronger than it is today, especially from the threat of terrorism”, he added.

The president’s new apparent openness to staying in the landmark Paris climate pact came amid a determined pressure campaign by European leaders.

The president’s visit has been widely anticipated as he was deeply critical about the alliance during his presidential campaign. Markovic appears surprised but smiles and pats Trump on the back.

During a private dinner Thursday night, the 28 members, plus soon-to-join Montenegro, renewed an old pledge to move toward the 2 percent by 2024 – a move the White House touted as a sign of Trump’s influence.

“I m not 100 percent sure that we can say today – we means Mr President and myself – that we have a common position, common opinion about Russian Federation”, former Polish prime minister Tusk said.

Addressing British Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump said, “May all the nations here grieve with you and stand with you”. “He is fully committed”, Spicer said.

During his meeting with the two top European Union officials, Trump launched a salvo against Germany and its vehicle sales in the United States, Der Spiegel reported.

Trump did not refer to British prime minister’s irritation, expressed earlier in the day, over what officials in England have said was the leak to USA news media of intelligence information that Britain gathered in the investigation of the Manchester case and shared with the United States. “Terrible. We will stop this”, he reportedly said.

Russian Federation reveled in the controversy around Trump’s shove.

Another video from the Brussels meeting involving Trump provoked mixed reactions in the region.