President Trump on Thursday delayed the move of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to a White House official, putting off delivery of a major campaign promise to supporters for the time being.

Stepping back from a campaign promise, President Donald Trump, Thursday, June 1, 2017, decided not to move the us embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, at least for the next six months.

A senior administration official told CNN Thursday that the embassy will move when conditions are right. Barring a last-minute surprise, Trump is expected to renew the waiver. Trump has said he’s reviewing whether to fulfill his campaign promise to move it to Jerusalem.

But after Trump entered the White House, he and his aides began to realize the fragile situation that surrounds any possible peace talks in the Middle East.

USA officials say the process of moving the embassy would take at least six months and involve major adjustments in security, office and housing space and staffing at both the existing facility in Tel Aviv and the consulate general in Jerusalem.

When Israel was established a year later, the US and other countries based their embassies in the Tel Aviv area instead of Jerusalem, out of respect for the United Nations plan. Despite that, most experts are skeptical of Trump’s chances for achieving a peace deal that eluded other USA presidents.

Kuperwasser said the longer a Palestinian terrorist prisoner remains in an Israeli jail, “the higher the salary…”

The move is regarded as controversial because it would be seen as overt recognition by the United States of Israeli sovereignty over all of Jerusalem, the east of which was captured by Israel during the six-day war in 1967. Israel considers the holy city to be its capital and insists the city must not be divided; Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital for a future, independent state. According to that plan, Jerusalem – with its religious sites revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims – would not be part of either state and would be governed by an global body. Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem has never been the highest issue on any Israeli government’s agenda, observers say.

“Israel’s consistent position is that the American embassy, like the embassies of all countries with whom we have diplomatic relations, should be in Jerusalem, our eternal capital”. Building a new complex in Jerusalem would take even longer.

“The question is not if that move happens, but only when”, said White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

One official said that “all parties” – meaning both Israeli and Palestinian leaders – have been notified that the embassy would be staying in Tel Aviv. “It’s not a question of whether but when it will be done”. Every president since President Bill Clinton has pushed off the move, citing national security concerns.