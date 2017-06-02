Trump to withdraw from Paris climate deal

Trump himself kept everyone in suspense, saying he was still listening to “a lot of people both ways”.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more unsafe levels of warming sooner as a result of the president’s decision because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.

Leaving the deal would fulfill a central campaign pledge but would anger global allies who spent years in hard negotiations that produced an accord to reduce carbon emissions.

During Mr Trump’s overseas trip last week, European leaders pressed him to keep the United States in the landmark agreement. The president and his aides were finalizing the details of a pullout, an official said, insisting on anonymity to discuss the decision before an official announcement.

While Trump now favors an exit, he has been known to change his thinking on major decisions and tends to seek counsel from a range of inside and outside advisers, many with differing agendas, until the last minute.

On Wednesday, the mayor announced he plans to sign an executive order later this week that would keep the city in line with the worldwide climate change accord. Top White House aides have been divided, and Trump’s decision may not be entirely clear-cut.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the world to raise its ambition in implementing the Paris climate agreement as the United States weighed pulling out of the landmark emissions-cutting deal.

. Seated in the front row were aides who had advocated for the withdrawal, including EPA administrator Scott Pruitt and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

He said the USA could try to re-enter the deal under more favorable terms or work to establish “an entirely new transaction”.

Trump’s influential daughter Ivanka Trump’s preference is to stay, but she has made it a priority to establish a review process so her father would hear from all sides, said a senior administration official.

Established at the 2015 conference, the Paris climate agreement between 195 countries pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

He said solar power grew 50 percent a year ago, with China and the United States in the lead, and in both those countries “new renewable energy jobs now outstrip those created in the oil and gas industries”.

“China will stand by its responsibilities on climate change”, Li told reporters in Berlin, according to a German translation, adding it was standing by its global responsibilities and also setting national targets.

The Trump administration could withdraw from the entire United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, an global treaty ratified by the US Senate and signed by President George H.W. Bush in the 1990s.

In a Berlin speech, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that fighting climate change is a “global consensus” and an “international responsibility”.

He also pointed to the opportunities that climate action can provide, such as through the creation of jobs and increased economic growth.

But House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California called it “a stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future”.

Trump claimed before taking office that climate change was a “hoax” created by the Chinese to hurt the US economy, an assertion that stands in defiance of broad scientific consensus.

Trump, who was critical of the deal during his campaign for the presidency, is expected to make an announcement this week on whether the United States will remain a party to the climate accord that his predecessor, Barack Obama, strongly supported and signed.

But this option may not be the likely route, since two senior officials say Trump is expected to withdraw from the climate deal. Supporters of the deal say it’s not an either-or choice.

The White House said Trump spoke with the leaders of Germany, France, Canada and Britain Thursday to explain his decision and reassured them that the U.S.is committed to the trans-Atlantic alliance and “robust efforts to protect the environment”. The decision has no direct impact on major US regulations on power plants and auto rules now aimed at reducing carbon emissions, although those are now under review by Trump as well.

Trump says during a White House Rose Garden announcement that the USA will exit the landmark climate agreement aimed at reducing carbon emissions to slow climate change.