Trump urges Muslim leaders to denounce Islamic extremism

While Trump campaigned as a strident opponent of the nuclear deal, his administration is still reviewing whether to scrap the accord.Trump’s response could not be heard.During meetings this weekend, Trump will work to develop relationships with the leaders, with whom the United States hopes to partner to fight extremism.

Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia marks a new chapter between America and the Islamic world led by the Saudi kingdom.

Of the 19 hijackers of planes used that day, 15 came from Saudi Arabia, also the birthplace of Al-Qaeda founder and attack mastermind Osama bin Laden.

Foreign Minister Zarif responded to the remarks by reminding Trump that questions continue to swirl about the role that members of the Saudi monarchy played in the 2001 attacks. The first destination on Trump’s first trip overseas was the kingdom that is home to Islam’s holiest sites, a clear signal that the new administration did not intend for the Saudi royals to take campaign rhetoric seriously. “That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamic extremism and the Islamists and Islamic terror of all kinds”. A White House official later said the president did raise women’s rights in his private meetings with Saudi officials, and noted that administration officials broached the topic in their talks in the lead-up to the trip. “Drive them out of your communities”.

The president made no mention of human rights during his visit, and in the speech insisted: “We are not here to lecture – we are not here to tell other people how to live”.

The Emir also participated last evening along with their Majesties and Highnesses leaders and head of delegations of GCC, Arab, and Islamic countries in the Arab-Islamic-American Summit.

Much of the focus was on countering what Gulf states see as the threat from Iran, which opposes Saudi Arabia in a range of regional conflicts from Syria to Yemen.

The fact that Trump, just like a peddler, tours the epicenter of the Muslim world to collect money to revive the USA bankrupt economy is an example of US-favored version of Islam, he said. The Emir also wished King Salman, the Crown Prince, and the Deputy Crown Prince well and the Saudi people further progress and prosperity.

According to White House aides, there were as many as five different drafts of Trump’s speech prepared by different teams of speechwriters, and that the president worked to reconcile those different ideas into his own address. “That is why I chose to make my first foreign visit a trip to the heart of the Muslim world, to the nation that serves as custodian of the two holiest sites in the Islamic Faith”, he said, as quoted by Samaa.

First lady Melania Trump and the president’s eldest daughter Ivanka showed off their locks, following in the footsteps, not only of Michelle Obama, but of female leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Mr Trump has also retreated from a campaign pledge to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, bending to the same diplomatic and security concerns as other presidents who have made similar promises.

The first day saw the announcement of hundreds of billions of dollars in trade deals, welcome news for Trump as he faces mounting troubles at home.

As President Donald Trump opened his keynote address in Saudi Arabia, he lavished praise on the “magnificent” kingdom and “the grandeur of this remarkable place”.

El-Sissi invited Trump to visit him in Egypt, adding, “You are a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible”.

Trump said that he stands before the Arab-American Islamic Summit as a representative of the American people to convey a message of love, friendship and hope.

Trump, who travels on Monday to Israel and the Palestinian territories before visiting the Vatican, Brussels and Italy for North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G7 meetings, is taking his first steps on the world stage as he faces increasing scandal at home.

Reports have also emerged that Trump called Comey “a nut job” and that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified a senior White House official as a “significant person of interest” in its probe of Russian meddling.