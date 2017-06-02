Trump waives law requiring embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Oren, a member of the centrist Kulanu party, said Trump had lost credibility with some Israelis who believed him when he promised during his campaign for the presidency to move the embassy. However, he did not retreat from his decision to support moving it to Jerusalem.

Israel considers Jerusalem to be its capital and insists the holy city must not be divided. But Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of its not-yet-established, independent state.

“We know that peace is possible if we put aside the pain and disagreements of the past and commit together to finally resolving this crisis”, Trump said during a speech in Jerusalem. The move would have likely sparked fierce backlash from Palestinians and across the Middle East.

Not moving the embassy affected Trump’s popularity in Israel, where Trump’s approval ratings have dropped significantly since he took office in January. And Israel’s intelligence minister is accusing Trump of a “surrender” to pressure from Arab and Muslim nations.

“As much as he wanted the move to occur”, former U.S. Ambassador Dan Shapiro wrote on Twitter, “he didn’t want it forced when it could disrupt the overriding strategic goal of completing successful negotiations [with] the Palestinians”.

During his presidential campaign, Trump had promised Israel that he would move the United States embassy, and had even appointed a USA ambassador who shared the same position.

One senior administration official told CNN: “As you have seen the President say, in the region and here in Washington, he thinks this is a hopeful moment for peace and he has committed his administration to try to facilitate progress towards peace and for that reason, he signed the waiver“. Abbas, for his part, assured Trump that “we are raising our youth, our children, our grandchildren on a culture of peace”.

Israel has claimed the entire, undivided city of Jerusalem as its capital after taking control of the eastern portion of the city in the 1967 conflict.

The White House has sought to minimize the public relations damage caused by the announcement to not move the embassy.

With a deadline for a decision looming, Trump is likely to continue his predecessors’ policy of signing a six-month waiver overriding a 1995 law requiring that the embassy be transferred to Jerusalem, an action that would have complicated his efforts to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, the sources said.

The pro-Western kingdom had warned that such a move was a “red line” that it would bolster extremists if crossed.

More than half of Jordan’s citizens are of Palestinian descent.

“We strongly welcome the decision and highly value the message it is sending”, Jordanian government spokesman Mohammed Momani said Thursday, according to AP.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Trump said that “it is necessary, in order to protect the national security interests” of the United States.