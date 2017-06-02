Trump will announce decision on climate agreement Thursday

Musk has said he’s raised climate issues with the White House before, but that despite these efforts, he’s come under fire for his willingness to engage with the Trump administration.

Likewise, Shell CEO Ben van Beurden told NPR earlier this month that talk of leaving the Paris accord risked creating the “unpredictability” that makes business decisions harder.

Abandoning the pact would isolate the USA from a raft of worldwide allies who spent years negotiating the 2015 agreement to fight global warming and pollution by reducing carbon emissions. Environmental activists, politicians and business leaders alike came out in favor of the agreement, in which almost 200 nations agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Pulling out of the agreement outright would take three-and-a-half years under the standard cooling-off period for new global treaties. The U.S. signed the accord in 2015, committing to reducing carbon emissions by 26% to 28% within a decade.

How would the Paris climate deal look without the US?

“Climate change is undeniable”.

“I can not, in good conscience, support a deal that punishes the United States – the world’s leader in environmental protection – while imposing no meaningful obligations on the world’s leading polluters”, Trump said, before singling out China and India.

Corporate America is making a final urgent plea to President Trump: Don’t pull out of the Paris climate accord.

Peabody, however, was among a handful of big coal companies that had argued that Trump should stay in the deal to help protect coal industry interests overseas, including by ensuring funding for coal-fired power plants and so-called “clean coal” technology. Several of the country’s largest coal companies have sought bankruptcy protection in the a year ago, largely due to competition from natural gas made cheaper and more abundant by hydraulic fracturing.

That fight has played out within the Trump administration.

“This short-sighted and unsafe decision will be met by opposition around the world: from ordinary people, to scientists, and political leaders – making the United States a global outcast”. He had charged that global warming was a hoax perpetrated by China to make United States industry less competitive. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer didn’t answer when recently asked whether the president believes climate change is a result of human activity, but Trump has been pretty clear on Twitter. But that will be born out in future if concern about climate change continues to grow and becomes more or less bipartisan. The order also approved construction of major pipelines such as the Dakota Access Pipeline. Trump appeared unswayed and a communique coming out of the meeting pointedly failed to include the USA among G7 countries backing the agreement.

Forty Democratic senators sent Trump a letter urging him to stay in, saying a withdrawal would hurt America’s credibility and influence on the world stage.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Trump was working out the terms of the planned withdrawal with Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, an oil industry ally and climate change skeptic.

Russian Federation joined the chorus speaking out for the climate accord.

The Paris Accord was adopted in December 2015.

As American utilities have turned away from coal, the nation has seen a corresponding decline in carbon emissions.

What is the argument for staying in the Paris Climate Accord?

A March Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found that 50 per cent of Republicans agreed that the United States should lead the global fight against climate change while 37 per cent disagreed and 13 percent were unsure.

It’s also a matter of competition between high-polluting nations. Or he could invoke a more dramatic option and choose to pull the US out of both the Paris accord and the larger United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which the USA ratified in 1992 under Republican President George H.W. Bush.

Reports of the impending move by the American president triggered statements of support for the climate accord from scores of world leaders.