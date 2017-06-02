Trump withdraws USA from Paris climate accord

France said it would work with U.S. states.

Mr Trudeau tweeted that “we are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has made a decision to withdraw form the Paris Agreement“, after Mr Trump’s announcement.

The head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office on Friday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call to renegotiate a landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change.

“Coal consumption has been dropping for last three years, and China’s Carbon dioxide emissions has largely stabilised”, said Barbara Finamore, Asia director at the Washington-based National Resources Defence Council.

The UN described Mr Trump’s decision as a “major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security”.

“The US can propose anything it wants, but no other country will join them at the negotiating table said veteran climate talks observer Alden Meyer of the Union of Concerned Scientists”.

The move was met with a mix of dismay and anger across the world – from many in industry as well as governments, which scrambled to renew their commitment to curbing global warming.

Attorney Mie Asaoka, the 69-year-old leader of the Kyoto-based NGO Kiko Network – which was involved in the 1997 conference to adopt the Kyoto Protocol on greenhouse gas emissions – said the US withdrawal “is only meant to protect the kinds of jobs that have been around for a long time, even as the world is building a new economy based on renewable energy. But make no mistake: if President Trump won’t lead, the American people will”. “Trump’s decision doesn’t change that”.

Philly mayor Jim Kenney is standing with Pittsburgh’s mayor in reducing carbon emissions.

China has emerged as Europe’s unlikely partner in this and other areas – underlining Trump’s isolation on many issues.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, said Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Russian Federation struck a rare negative note.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said “Decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet”. It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time.

The Paris agreement commits the United States and 187 other countries to keeping rising global temperatures “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels and “endeavour to limit” them even more, to 1.5C.

Iger served on Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum, a group of business leaders who offer the president advice.