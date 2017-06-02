TTV Dinakaran granted bail in EC bribery case

Dinakaran, who is accused of trying to bribe an Election Commission official in a bid to retain the “two leaves” symbol of the AIADMK, however, maintained that he did not pay any money to Sukesh.

A court here on Thursday granted bail to AIADMK leader and party General Secretary Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran and his close aide Mallikarjun in the cash for election symbol case.

Granting relief to the duo, the court said they were “no longer required for custodial interrogation”.

The court had on May 22 dismissed the bail plea of Chandrashekar, saying it was not appropriate to grant him bail at this stage as it was a serious crime and he could tamper with the evidence.

Earlier on April 25, a Delhi court extended the alleged middleman’s police custody till April 28, hours after Dinakaran accepted that he met Chandrashekhar in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission of India (ECI). The two have also been asked to surrender their passports. He had also claimed that no public servant in the case had been made an accused, even though he was booked on graft charges.

The Sasikala-Dinakaran leadership was revolted by a powerful section of the AIADMK (Amma). Police had opposed his bail plea.

The police had earlier said that the alleged middleman of Dinakaran, Sukesh Chandrasekhar had struck a deal for the Rs 50 crore, to help the AIADMK faction get the “two leaves” symbol. Co-accused Lalit Kumar, also alleged to be a hawala operator, is in judicial custody till June 5.

Earlier, the police had sought the consent of Dhinakaran and Chandrashekar for taking voice samples but both of them had refused.

In April, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced that his faction was ready for talks on merger of two factions of AIADMK without any precondition.

They were quizzed about the money trail of the alleged bribe.