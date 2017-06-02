Twitter Heats Up After Donald Trump Exits Paris Climate Agreement

President Donald Trump announcing the United States withdrawal from the Paris climate change accord.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres’s spokesman called it “a major disappointment” while the European Union said it was “a sad day for the world”.

“Today’s decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.’s leadership position in the world”.

Asked about Musk’s resignation, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox News that “anybody who read the agreement and understood it would realize that this was not really about climate, this was about United States money going to other countries and it didn’t solve the climate problem”. The League of Women Voters president Chris Carson said withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement is a “giant step in the wrong direction” for the health of the planet and all living beings.

Third, ideology: the Paris agreement is an worldwide agreement brokered by the UN. “Saying no to the Paris accord is saying no to Obama’s radical environmental and anti-jobs agenda”.

One of Mr Trump’s stated reasons for quitting the Paris Agreement was his objection to the U.S. paying money into the UN’s Green Climate Fund (GCF), an investment bank with deposits from wealthier countries to fund climate mitigation works in poorer nations.

He claimed the USA stood to lose $3tn in GDP and 2.7 million jobs – figures strongly disputed by environmental advocates- which would be sent overseas, and pledged to reinvest in America’s coal and oil industries.

In France, the Elysee presidential palace said newly elected leader Macron had phoned Trump to say that “nothing was negotiable” in the Paris agreement.

“We are firmly convinced that the agreement can not be renegotiated”, they added, referring to Trump’s claim that Washington was open to re-negotiations. And several of Mr. Trump’s claims either relied on dubious data or distorted research reports.

“We just shot ourselves in the foot on this”. It won’t stop global action on climate change, but it will delay it.

What has the reaction been?

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he will leave White House advisory councils after Trump’s move.

The agreement sets out a global action plan to combat climate change bykeeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk said in a Twitter post. The choice, his biggest international policy decision to date, is an ill thought through move that will retard international efforts to tackle global warming and has already provoked an international furore of condemnation.

Leaders around the world – and across the nation – maintained a defiant front Thursday after President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the United States from the landmark Paris climate agreement. Jerry Brown said, blasting the decision as “deviant behavior from the highest office in the land”.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible, and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, wrote French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni.

The Paris Agreement – a landmark environmental accord meant to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions – was signed by 195 nations in 2015.

Small island nations whose existence is threatened by rising sea levels were critical of the move.

“West Virginians have suffered tremendous economic calamity as a result of the Obama administration’s anti-coal agenda, and President Obama should not have unilaterally committed the United States to an global climate agreement without the consent of the Senate”, she said. Even before Trump’s announcement, Cuomo said that he would sign an executive order “confirming New York’s leadership role in protecting our citizens, our environment and our planet”.

However, his words suggested this was not a priority.

“We are getting out, but we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair”.

This sounds like great progress, and is better than doing nothing, but this still puts China’s emissions at double those of the US. “And if we can’t, that’s fine”, he said.

“Climate change is the great existential threat of our time“.

Media captionCan coal make a comeback under Trump?

United States allies voiced dismay over Trump’s move, and France, Germany and Italy dismissed his suggestion that the global pact could be revised. Electric utilities have been replacing coal plants with gas-fired facilities because they are more efficient and less expensive to operate.

Mr Macron reflected the defiance among the remaining signatories, saying “we are fully committed”. “We encourage all actors in the United States working to tackle climate change to stand their ground, share the benefits of their work and to keep making their voices heard”, she said. If the US does leave, he said, the Europe Union should seek ways to balance out the economic advantage that USA companies might have from the absence of climate regulations.

What was agreed in Paris?