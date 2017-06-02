Two Princes ‘standing up for Diana’ in documentary

Along with his brother Prince Harry, who was 12 at the time, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and Earl Spencer, Prince William walked in his mother’s funeral procession in London in front of thousands of people.

They will talk about the moment they heard Princess Diana had been killed in a auto crash in August 1997 and also what it felt like to attend her funeral.

As a part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness about mental health, Prince William posed for British GQ all the while participating in a candid and emotional interview that revealed his battle with mental health and how he coped with Princess Diana’s death.

The two royals say they are opening up about their mother because, almost 20 years after her death, “we owe it to her”.

Some have spoken favourably about high profile figures such as Prince William and Prince Harry openly discussing their own experiences with grief and anxiety, and hope that it will help break social barriers and encourage more people to open up about their feelings.

William, who was 15 at the time, continued: “We couldn’t protect her”. Her sons might have been too young to understand the gravity of the situation that time.

Brown explained that Prince Harry asked Prince Charles, “Is it true that Mummy’s dead?”

Harry admitted he was shocked by the public’s show of love for his mother.

In the upcoming film, Harry recalls the days following his mother’s death, noting that it was “shocking” to see the outpouring of emotion and support as a result of the tragedy.

“It was lovely at the same time, and it was incredible, now looking back at it, it was unbelievable that our mother had such a huge effect on so many people”.

Princess Diana was killed in a auto crash in Paris in August 1997 while her children were holidaying at Balmoral with the Queen.

Twenty years on, the two agreed that now was as good a time as any to talk more openly about their mother, her death, and their experiences in processing the news of it. “I am a very private person, and it was not easy”, he said.

The Duke has also talked about how he owes it to Prince Diana to tell the world about how special she was.

They have been more public about the matter in recent months. The 20th anniversary of her death is on August 31.

The documentary will also feature interviews with close friends, politicians and journalists, some of them speaking on the subject for the first time since the drama.

It’s been almost 20 years since Diana died in a vehicle crash in Paris, France, at age 36, and the royals are honoring her in a new BBC documentary with the working title Diana.