U.S. and Japan stage military exercises in Sea of Japan

Last month, naval exercises were conducted in the same waters with the USS Carl Vinson and South Korean and Japanese aircraft taking part.

Amid repeated military provocations by North Korea, the USA made the unusual decision to dispatch two aircraft carriers to the Sea of Japan this week, while also announcing that it successfully carried out a missile-intercept test.

“The United States is pushing the nuclear-powered Carl Vinson and Ronald Reagan carriers into the East Sea, and clinging to its aim of increasing its attack power by modernizing its strategic nuclear assets”, North Korea stated.

It appears Japan and the United States are aiming to stop North Korea’s reckless behavior by cranking up military pressure on Pyongyang.

The United Nations Security Council will vote on Friday on a US and Chinese proposal to blacklist more North Korean individuals and entities after the country’s repeated ballistic missile launches, diplomats said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed more sanctions on North Korea’s military, coal companies and financial firms.

American aircraft carriers, destroyers and submarines are now sailing the Sea of Japan, in addition to Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.

Pyongyang has now conducted a dozen ballistic missile tests this year, in defiance of United Nations sanctions warnings and amid fears that it may be preparing for another nuclear test.

If Pyongyang crosses a red line, it might not only be bombarded by Tomahawk missiles.

At the same time, the Navy stressed it was a regular training operation.

“The “Badman” team was last deployed with “Freedom” in December 2016, and since then, we executed Spring training detachments focused on the most demanding missions and ensured our aircraft and personnel are ready for any contingency”, said Capt. Michael S. Wosje, commander, CVW-5. It also is possible such a weapon could be used to destroy North Korea’s military headquarters underground in northern Pyongyang. Japanese military officials declined to comment on the drill.

The United States had been negotiating with Pyongyang ally China for five weeks on possible new sanctions. “As long as there is a risk of casualties in a counterstrike, it’s impossible to imagine that the United States would launch a preemptive strike”.