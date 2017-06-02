U.S. cities and states vow to keep Paris climate pact

In intial statements, United States corporate heads and business leaders have largely rejected Donald Trump’s portrayal of his decision as a needed corrective to unfair climate rules. “We are simply the ones who will feel it”, she said. Energy Secretary Rick Perry had voiced support for renegotiating the terms of the agreement, which Trump pledged to do Thursday – but in the aftermath of US withdrawal, not as an alternative to it.

Mrs May said she spoke to Mr Trump at the G7 summit last week and again last night, making the concerns of the United Kingdom known.

Former Environment Minister and current Minister in Charge of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Tamayo Marukawa said that “the American people would understand our accord (the Paris Agreement) and could act in favor of it”. “The Trump Administration must not only back the Agreement but be a driving force in tackling climate change“.

“China will only benefit from extending our friendship circle through technology and information exchanges with economies actively participating in the pact, such as the European Union”, she said.

Trump had promised to make his decision known this week on the Paris Climate Agreement, which as at May, 195 members of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change had signed and 147 had ratified.

Pete Souza, the official photographer to President Barrack Obama, and unofficial photographer of the resistance against President Trump posted a moving picture on Instagram yesterday.

“While the United States administration’s leadership seems unaware of or unconcerned with the reputational and leadership costs of such a withdrawal, the Indian government is likely quite attuned to the costs, stakes, and competitive incentives as China seeks to fill the leadership vacuum”, South Asia expert Sameer Lalwani told the Hindustan Times in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to keep India in the accord.

“The fight against climate change, and all the research, innovation and technological progress it will bring, will continue, with or without the US”, Tusk said.

“Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk wrote on Twitter shortly after Trump’s announcement.

President Trump did say he plans to “renegotiate” or create an ‘entirely new transaction, on terms that are fair to the United States.’ But other global leaders involved in the Paris Accord reacted by saying it wasn’t up for negotiation.

US taxpayers aren’t the only ones pitching in to a global fund to help poor countries cope with rising seas and fight climate change.

“This decision can not and will not stop those of us who feel obligated to protect our Earth”, she said.

The President is choosing to put American jobs and businesses first, Pence said.